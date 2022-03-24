SCL Health Selects S3 Consulting to Modernize Identity Governance

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Security Solutions (S3), the leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance, and SAP Security, announced its successful partnership with SCL Health, to strengthen company-wide identity management. SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving people's health to offer guidance and support in identity and access management.

To aid the company’s transformation efforts, SCL Health turned to S3 Consulting alongside platform partner SailPoint as an alternative to its homegrown identity management system after increased staff turnover, regulatory demands, and the rising reliance on electronic health records became overwhelming to the current platform. By retiring SCL Health’s legacy identity management tool, the non-profit was able to put its time and resources into other areas, saving nearly $800,000 annually.

“We understand how imperative it is for healthcare organizations to offer a secure identity platform to safeguard patient and employee data,” said Johanna Baum, CEO and Founder, S3. “We’re proud of our partnership with SCL Health and the work we did to help reduce risk associated with protected health information (PHI), but also to help the non-profit save drastically in the process. What was once an outdated, manual system is now streamlined, automatically granting access to job roles at appropriate levels.”

S3 was chosen based on extensive experience partnering with healthcare organizations and proven success implementing SailPoint’s solution. Through detailed analysis of organizational job roles, technology integrations and management with Oracle ERP cloud applications, S3 enabled SCL Health to increase efficiency across day-to-day businesses operations and activities in various departments including accounting, procurement, project management and human resources.

"Identity is a foundational element of everything we do and many of our applications contain personal health information, so we have to operate under the principle of least privilege within HIPAA," said Craig Richardville, chief information and digital officer at SCL Health. “We knew we needed a partner that could support our future growth and innovation – which led us to S3. Together with SailPoint, S3 provided SCL Health with the control we needed to manage user access, automate manual processes, and protect sensitive data.”

About Strategic Security Solutions (S3)

S3 is the leading provider of consulting services to address organizations’ most complicated security challenges. Founded in 2005, the company’s people-first approach builds custom solutions for people, processes, and technology. Specializing in identity governance & lifecycle, passwordless authentication, GRC, and third-party risk management, as well as SAP security integration, S3 helps organizations build a solid, lasting security foundation for higher growth — and lower risk. The diverse team at S3 represents best-of-breed for security and cyber, helping clients across various industries solve their most stressful challenges and build a long-lasting security culture.

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 180 physician clinics, home health, hospice, mental health, and safety-net services in Colorado and the Montana Wyoming region.