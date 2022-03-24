TinyMobileRobots Marks One Million Sports Fields: Event to Take Place in Dallas, TX with FC Dallas

TinyMobileRobots are using fully autonomous technology to drastically improve sports line marking for virtually every type of sports field, including soccer, American football, baseball, lacrosse, softball and more. The robots can mark an entire soccer field in 20 minutes (down from two hours) or an entire football field in less than two hours (down from 20 hours). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Professional sports teams, leagues, youth programs, universities, schools and others all rely on TinyMobileRobots to paint the lines on their sports fields – saving time, money and energy by as much as 90%.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denmark-based TinyMobileRobots, the global leader in fully autonomous GPS line marking robots, has officially marked its one millionth sports field, culminating in savings of approximately 1.6M hours, $102.5M USD and 1.5M gallons of paint for its rapidly growing customer base across three continents.

The landmark moment occurred in Dallas, Texas with FC Dallas, who manages 20 soccer fields. They have been using TinyMobileRobots’ solution for four years.

TinyMobileRobots can autonomously mark lines for virtually every type of sports field, including soccer, American football, baseball, lacrosse, softball and more. The revolutionary solution is already used by amateur and professional sports teams, leagues, youth programs, universities, schools and more to mark playing fields and reduce time and energy requirements by as much as 90%. For instance, the robots can mark an entire soccer field in 20 minutes (down from two hours) or an entire football field in under two hours (down from 20 hours).

“Many people don’t realize just how costly and time-consuming field marking can be. Grass grows two-to-six inches per month, and any field can host multiple games a day, so fields must be constantly re-marked to remain playable,” said Jens Peder Kristensen, Founder and CEO of TinyMobileRobots. “TinyMobileRobots address these challenges and more with a simple and sustainable solution that can be deployed in minutes by anyone. Marking our one millionth field is a testament to the value our robots provide, and the impact of technology in every level of sports.”

With its high-precision and user-friendly technology, TinyMobileRobots is experiencing rapid growth and has doubled in size each year since its inception in 2015. The company has quickly become the world’s leading supplier of line marking robots, capturing more than half the market in the United States alone.

“We use the robots because they are so effective. Our fans love the robots because they are so cool. We now spend less time worrying about the fields, and more time focused on the experience for our players and fans,” said Jonathan Wolf, Supervisor of Grounds at FC Dallas. “And now we get to be a part of STEM history, as we mark the one millionth field globally using this technology at our facility.”

TinyMobileRobots are accurate down to 1-2 cm or 0.4-0.8 inches, and can be managed on a simple app on any smartphone or tablet. No technical experience or training are required. Each robot has access to more than 50+ predesigned field configurations which can be modified in less than a minute.

Additionally, the sustainable robots are powered by batteries instead of diesel, requiring significantly less energy, with a smaller carbon footprint, and use far less line paint than competing products and manual line marking techniques.

Customers currently using the robots include FC Dallas, AYSO Pasadena, the University of Michigan, Florida State University and Princeton High School.

In addition to sports line marking, TinyMobileRobots has developed several autonomous devices for industrial applications, including surveying, road pre-marking and other tasks required by airports, municipalities, construction and engineering companies, warehouses and others.

For more information, please visit: https://tinymobilerobots.com/

It will take an experienced lawn keeper about five hours to mark the lines of a soccer field when performing this task for the first time. A line marking robot from TinyMobileRobots can complete the same task in only 20 minutes. This is one of many reasons why the market for these robots is growing rapidly. All over the world, sports clubs, park owners, schools and universities are realizing what robotic technology can do for them. Once their sports fields are measured and stored on a tablet, marking or retracing them is as easy as pressing a button. A TinyMobileRobot will not only carry out the task quickly and accurately, but also using considerably less paint.

Across an entire season – when the grass is mowed frequently – municipalities and sports clubs can save significant amounts of time using a robot - time which is better spent repairing damages or improving grass quality. To date, TinyLineMarkers from TinyMobileRobots have marked 1,000,000 sports fields around the world – saving three or four hours of work when marking each field for the first time. TinyMobileRobots also produces PropTech-robots for indoor use and line marking robots for airports, road construction, land surveying, engineering and building construction companies. To find out more, visit www.tinymobilerobots.com