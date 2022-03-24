The Alkaline Water Company Expands Production with AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced significant new production capacity through new co-packing partner, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC (“AZ Custom Water”). AZ Custom Water completed a new packaging and bottling line in 2021 and is further expanding capacity and capabilities in 2022.

“Over the past two years, our strategic network of copackers has allowed us to produce and deliver when many of our competitors could not,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Now, with the addition of AZ Custom Water and their production capabilities, we are further strengthening our position in the Southwest. This year, AZ Custom Water will be an important producer of our entire portfolio of water products, including being our west coast supplier for our growing line of Alkaline88® FreshCap™ functional beverages. As we grow, we are finding the need for multiple bottlers in strategic markets. AZ Custom Water began to manufacture for us in 2021 and have already proven to be great partners. As they further increase production, we expect them to be a significant co-packing partner for years to come.”

“It's great to work with together with Alkaline88 as they continue to grow their national footprint,” said Ms. Kathryn Gavin, President and CEO of AZ Custom Bottle Water, LLC. “The production capacity AZ Custom Water provides will help their brand continue to deliver and meet fulfillment when other brands cannot. We’ll work together to stay ahead of demand as Alkaline88 continues to carve out more market share in the Southwest and other markets.”

About AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC:

Hiru Corp., a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU". HIRU reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, HIRU has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that this year, AZ Custom Water will be an important producer of the Company’s entire portfolio of water products; that as AZ Custom Water increases production, the Company expects it to be a significant co-packing partner for years to come; and that the production capacity AZ Custom Water provides will help the Company’s brand continue to deliver and meet fulfillment when other brands cannot.

