LPGA Star Jessica Korda Tees Up Partnership with PRO Unlimited

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LPGA professional Jessica Korda has signed an endorsement deal with PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider. Jessica will represent PRO in person at golf tournaments and events, on social media, through branded apparel and more.

“I’m proud to partner with PRO Unlimited. As a female athlete, it’s incredibly important to collaborate with brands that support women and invest in their success, and PRO is a leader in this area,” said Jessica Korda. “Their team is especially dedicated to helping the world’s largest companies improve diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes across the workforce. That’s a commitment I stand firmly behind, and I couldn’t imagine a more fitting way to close out Women’s History Month.”

Jessica has six LPGA tour victories on her resume, including the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. She recorded five top-10 finishes in 2021 and represented the United States in the Tokyo Olympics.

“The PRO Unlimited brand is synonymous with winning, high performance and growth – three things that Jessica embodies both on and off the course. She never settles and constantly strives for excellence, which is how we approach our client relationships,” said Gregg Spratto, President at PRO Unlimited. “Jessica will be a terrific advocate for our brand, and we look forward to a long-lasting and fruitful partnership.”

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world’s most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence, and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO’s Integrated Workforce Management platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency, and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. For more information, visit https://prounlimited.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.