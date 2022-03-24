National Water Commission of Jamaica Accelerates Digital Transformation With Hansen

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce an expansion of its longstanding partnership with the National Water Commission (NWC) of Jamaica. With the latest agreement, NWC has upgraded and gone live with the latest version of Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities.

NWC has been a Hansen customer since 2007 and provides essential water and waste water services to two million people across the country of Jamaica. Underpinning NWC’s drive to accelerate its transformation program was the need to revamp its infrastructure towards upgraded capabilities, improving processes, digitalising operations, creating better reporting, as well as addressing challenges experienced with outdated hardware and software. During the project, Hansen transitioned NWC to a cloud-based architecture on AWS – aligning this critical infrastructure upgrade with NWC’s larger digital-transformation journey.

Equipped with enhanced user-interface configuration capabilities, streamlined business processes through workflows and wizards, and an expanded integration framework, Hansen CIS enables utilities and municipalities to manage the full customer service and revenue lifecycle. The cloud-based option offers convenience, de-risks operations by eliminating the need for internal specialized resources, keeps the technology stack and security services up-to-date, provides scalability and lowers the cost of ownership.

Tricia Jones, Assistant Vice-President of Information Communications Technology, National Water Commission, commented: “For more than a decade now, Hansen have proven to be a very reliable partner in NWC’s operational success. The addition of the latest version of Hansen CIS enables us to truly accelerate our digital transformation and step confidently forward to the cloud. The enhancements also deliver a lower total cost of ownership and help us address regulatory requirements, along with an improved degree of operational efficiency.”

John May, Regional President, Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented: “As a valued customer since 2007, we are thoroughly invested in the continued success of the NWC, as the organisation takes the next steps in its digital journey. With the latest version of Hansen CIS, along with the collective expertise of our support team, we are confident that the NWC will be able to address a plethora of priorities, including improving digital capabilities, business intelligence, providing best-in-class customer service and closing the gap in security vulnerabilities.”

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About National Water Commission

Governed by The National Water Commission Act (1980), The National Water Commission (NWC) was formally established in 1980 through the amalgamation of the Kingston and St. Andrew Water Commission and the rurally focused, National Water Authority. Today, the NWC supplies 190 million gallons of potable water each day to its more than 400,000 registered accounts representing about 2 million persons across Jamaica.

For more information, visit https://www.nwcjamaica.com/index.php