Lyft and Spin Partner to Offer Spin Scooter Rentals in the Lyft App in 60 U.S. Markets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lyft and Spin announced a partnership to bring Spin scooters to the Lyft app in 60 U.S. markets. The initial rollout begins today in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by 13 additional cities launching throughout April. More cities are launching over the coming months.

This integration further positions Lyft as the go-to transportation platform as riders have new, cost-effective and more sustainable ways to get from point A to point B. This exclusive partnership creates a seamless experience: riders can simply rent and pay for Spin scooters in the Lyft app without needing to download another app or add new payment information.

" With our bikes and scooters now in 14 U.S. cities, Lyft has made strides to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” said Caroline Samponaro, Lyft VP of Transit and Micromobility Policy. " Working together with Spin allows us to expand access to micromobility and serve more people in more areas, all in the Lyft app.”

“ We couldn’t be more excited about this exclusive partnership to bring access to Spin vehicles to millions of Lyft riders across the country. This is the latest in a series of integrations focused on making it just as easy to get around cities via multimodal transportation as it is with a personal car,” said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin. “ This partnership has been a long time in the making and it has been clear in every interaction with the Lyft team that we share both a common vision for the sustainable future of urban transportation and a commitment to working with cities and public transit authorities the right way.”

Riders in select cities will see Spin scooters as an option when they search their destination in the Lyft app. To see all available scooters, riders can tap the scooter icon at the bottom of the screen, and nearby scooters will be populated on the map. A Spin scooter can be unlocked via the Lyft app by scanning its QR code or entering the scooter ID number.

Additional markets launching in April include:

Phoenix, Ariz.

Detroit, Mich.

Cleveland, Ohio

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Providence, R.I.

Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C.

Fort Collins, Colo.

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kansas City, Mo.

Memphis, Tenn.

More cities will be announced in the coming months. This partnership follows Spin’s recent addition into Google Maps, CityMapper, Moovit, Transit app, Bytemark, Velocia and many more.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network includes the largest shared mobility network in the United States and brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. Lyft is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

About Spin

Spin, recently acquired by TIER Mobility, operates electric bikes and electric scooters in cities and campuses in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Spin launched the first-ever stationless bike share program in the United States and was instrumental in crafting the world’s first mobility permitting system that is now used around the world. The company is also the first in the world to successfully pilot city-first innovations like sidewalk riding detection technology. Spin consists of a diverse team of experienced professionals from government and private sectors, and the transportation advocacy world, all of whom are committed to fulfilling the company’s mission - to help create a world full of 15 minute cities. For more information visit https://www.spin.app

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft’s bikeshare program strategies. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.