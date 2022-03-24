HGS Digital and Khoros Announce Partnership Dedicated to Transforming Customer Experiences

CHICAGO & AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGS Digital LLC, the technology services arm of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (listed in BSE & NSE), today announces a partnership with Khoros, the award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services. The partnership furthers the companies’ shared mission of helping the most admired brands worldwide deliver frictionless CX with solutions to improve customer engagement, drive deeper brand loyalty, optimize operations, reduce costs, and increase revenue.

“We are excited to partner with HGS Digital—who holds deep expertise in traditional and digital customer care—to bring more value to our customers. Together, Khoros and HGS Digital will give brands AI-powered technology and critical contact center resources to deliver the best customer experience at scale,” says Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros.

Venk Korla, CEO of HGS Digital, says, “We’re thrilled to be working with Khoros and helping our customers transform together. Khoros’s platform capabilities allow brands to engage with customers across channels frictionlessly and meaningfully—crucial in today’s digital-first world.”

The Khoros platform, which features digital solutions for contact centers (messaging, chatbots, modern chat), community management, and social media management, expands HGS Digital’s end-to-end digital CX and cognitive contact center services to support brands’ digital transformation.

Customers of Khoros and HGS Digital will benefit from:

Better Engagement through Faster Responses: HGS Digital’s social engagement resources boast over a decade of industry experience, address rising customer expectations, and allow Khoros customers to align digital care and market insights quicker and more efficiently than ever before.

HGS Digital’s social engagement resources boast over a decade of industry experience, address rising customer expectations, and allow Khoros customers to align digital care and market insights quicker and more efficiently than ever before. Simplified Global Scalability: Khoros’s strength in building digital customer relationships paired with HGS Digital’s global, best-in-class Moderators and Community Managers remove common language barriers and create a more customizable care environment.

Khoros’s strength in building digital customer relationships paired with HGS Digital’s global, best-in-class Moderators and Community Managers remove common language barriers and create a more customizable care environment. Enhanced Crisis Management Response Technology: HGS Digital’s expertise in crisis management enables the teams using Khoros to expand crisis communication into proactive, real-time resolutions.

HGS Digital’s expertise in crisis management enables the teams using Khoros to expand crisis communication into proactive, real-time resolutions. Optimized Economic Investment: Khoros now leverages HGS Digital’s global talent community, a cost-effective means of deploying and connecting Moderators and Community Managers to customers’ technology platforms.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a “globally local” approach. Post the Healthcare divestment, HGS has around 18,800 employees across 34 delivery centers in six countries, making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 55,889 million (US$ 753.9 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx/ to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions, including over 20 patented technologies, ensure success across digital contacts centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.