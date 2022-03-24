Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Apps Reach over 1 Billion Downloads Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, announced today a milestone achievement, reaching over 1 billion global app downloads. Perfect Corp.’s suite of YouCam Apps features the award-winning YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and YouCam Nail mobile applications, which present advanced AI and AR technologies as a unique way for consumers to discover and experiment with beauty, photo effects, and video editing.

AI- and AR- Powered YouCam Virtual Universe Generates 1.68 Billion Virtual Try-ons Per Month

The immersive YouCam app experience connects users with innovative photo, beauty, and fashion tech tools and effects through the tap of their smart phone. With more than 1.68 Billion virtual try-on effects used per month1 the ever-growing YouCam community continues to embrace the digital transformation and advanced AI and AR technologies. Each month, users spend over 530 million minutes within the YouCam universe, saving and sharing more than 170 million photos per month.

YouCam Suite of Apps Achieving ‘Super App’ Status

As Perfect Corp. celebrates 1 billion global app downloads across the YouCam suite of apps, they attribute their rapid success to best-in-class AI and AR innovations which continue to offer a unique, engaging, and true-to-life user experience. The growing fandom for the YouCam user journey is made evident in this milestone achievement catapulting the app to “super app” status.

“I am ecstatic to celebrate this mega milestone with our YouCam suite of apps reaching 1 billion global app downloads,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are incredibly grateful for our loyal YouCam community, who continue to immerse themselves in our interactive digital YouCam universe, and experiment with AI and AR technologies each day.”

To celebrate this milestone, Perfect Corp. released a special edition “YouCam Billion Club” virtual look in the YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps, which users are invited to try on virtually and share to join in celebrating the incredible YouCam community.

YouCam Apps Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for download for free here.

YouCam Perfect is available for download for free here.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

1 Source: Perfect Corp.’s app performance analytics data