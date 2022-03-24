BAYADA Partners with Trella Health for Enhanced Market Transparency

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAYADA, leading not-for-profit home health care provider, has selected Trella Health as its growth and performance analytics vendor. Trella’s best-in-class market insights and software solutions will provide BAYADA’s strategic ventures, sales and business development, payer contracting and growth strategy teams with the necessary resources to achieve long-term growth and market entry strategies successfully.

“We were incredibly impressed with Trella Health’s market intelligence solution offering,” said David Baiada, CEO of BAYADA Home Health Care. “The team has exceeded our expectations by meeting our data analytics requirements, continuing to enhance the platform with additional use cases, providing our teams with extensive training, and having a dedicated customer success manager invested in our onboarding and ongoing use of the product. We are grateful to Trella for their dedication to both our organization and the home health industry, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership to help clients stay safe and well cared for in their homes.”

BAYADA is a user of both of Trella’s solutions, Mosaic and Marketscape. The Mosaic solution provides unparalleled visibility into performance metrics across home health, hospitals, ACOs, hospice, SNF, physicians and various provider types across each market, while Marketscape allows sales and business development teams at post-acute organizations to demonstrate how they lower costs and improve patient outcomes. As a Trella Health customer, BAYADA can benchmark performance, develop new referral sources, and evaluate, optimize, and manage partnerships. During the extensive training and onboarding process, Trella and BAYADA have worked together to identify use cases and build new functionality that will benefit current and future Trella customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with BAYADA and feel our visions align for bringing additional insight and knowledge to the post-acute industry,” stated Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. “We appreciate the innovative ideas the BAYADA team has provided us and look forward to both of our organizations growing together.”

About Trella Health

Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.

About BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia suburbs based in New Jersey, BAYADA employs more than 26,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 23 states from 347 locations, with locations in Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

In 2018, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a not-for-profit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home; in early May 2019, the organization served its one millionth client. To learn more about BAYADA, visit www.BAYADA.com.