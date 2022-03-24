Greenlight Adds Two Industry Veterans to Its Board and Appoints Chief Legal Officer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”), the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, today announced the addition of two renowned financial and consumer business leaders to its Board of Directors and the hire of its first Chief Legal Officer as the company advances to its next stage of growth.

“ Greenlight continues to lead the family finance category, helping more than 5 million parents and kids learn to earn, save and invest together,” said Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight. “ Adding world-class, experienced leaders is critical as we advance our mission to shine a light on the world of money for millions more families.”

Greenlight added the following individuals to its Board of Directors:

Paula Pretlow, Independent Director: Paula is a seasoned board director with decades of financial leadership experience at some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Most recently, she was a Senior Vice President of The Capital Group, ​​a $2.6 trillion dollar privately held investment management firm. Paula has also worked for BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors), AXA Rosenberg, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Bank. She sits on the boards of private and public companies, including Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and philanthropic organizations like The Kresge Foundation and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

James D. White, Independent Director: James is a consumer products industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience. He spent nearly a decade as the Chairman, President and CEO of Jamba Inc. where he led the successful transformation of the company from a made-to-order smoothie shop to a global, healthy active lifestyle brand. James has also held leadership roles at Safeway, Inc., The Gillette Company, Nestlé Purina and Coca-Cola. He now serves on a number of public company boards including Affirm Holdings, Inc., The Honest Company and The Simply Good Foods Company.

Greenlight also welcomes Doug Spear to its leadership team as Chief Legal Officer. Doug joins from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where he led the firm's industry-leading Emerging Companies practice, advising high-growth technology companies, venture capital firms and angel investors. Doug has served as Greenlight’s lead outside counsel since 2015. He brings extensive experience across legal strategy, financing, corporate governance and M&A to Greenlight, where he will lead the company’s legal and compliance divisions.

“ Greenlight has seen tremendous growth over the past year as millions are discovering its leading fintech solution to help parents raise financially-smart kids,” said Doug Spear. “ I have enjoyed working with the team for many years, and I am honored to help support this exceptional business in my new role as it continues on its high-growth trajectory.”

Greenlight serves more than 5 million parents and kids, who have collectively saved more than $225 million and invested more than $10 million towards their financial futures. Within the past year, the company surpassed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue. To date, Greenlight has raised more than $550 million and was valued at $2.3 billion during its Series D funding in April 2021.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids. Its groundbreaking product, Greenlight, is an all-in-one money management platform purpose-built for families, complete with a debit card and companion app. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval.

The Greenlight Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. For more information, please visit: www.greenlight.com.