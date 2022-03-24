Oxford Finance Leads $660 Million Upsize Financing for Specialty Dental Brands

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm focused on healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a $660 million senior credit facility to Specialty Dental Brands (“SDB” or “the Company”), a dental services organization focused on pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery. Oxford acted as the sole bookrunner and administrative agent on the transaction.

Proceeds will be used to refinance the Company’s existing debt and finance add-on acquisitions. Oxford initially provided SDB with a $74 million senior credit facility in September 2020.

SDB was founded in 2017 by Leon Capital Group in partnership with SDB management with the goal to create a leading network of youth-focused dental practices that provide patient care from infancy until adulthood.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated approximately $8.8 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices in California (San Diego, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles), and the greater Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit www.oxfordfinance.com.

About Specialty Dental Brands

Specialty Dental Brands (“SDB”) is a specialty focused dental service organization dedicated to serving affiliated Orthodontists, Pediatric Dentists, and Oral Surgeons with an emphasis on youth patient care. SDB is a hybrid support organization that combines the best of private practice coupled with the strengths of professional business management. SDB’s partner doctors maintain 100% clinical autonomy while SDB provides invaluable business support services so that clinical teams are fully able to focus on patient care. To learn more, visit https://specialtydentalbrands.com/

About Leon Capital Group

Leon Capital Group (“LCG”) is a diversified investment firm with a focus on healthcare, technology, and real estate. LCG partners with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market to build great businesses by providing capital, business development expertise, and strategic support. Located in Dallas, Texas, LCG seeks to invest in exceptional businesses typically as the first institutional capital to drive scale via the flexibility of a family office coupled with an operating partner mentality. To learn more, visit https://leoncapitalgroup.com/private-equity/