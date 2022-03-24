Bounteous Announces Partnership with Spryker to Provide Commerce Solutions for Increased Business Agility

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, the digital innovation partner to the world’s most ambitious brands, announced today it is partnering with digital commerce company Spryker Systems to accelerate business growth for clients through comprehensive commerce solutions with a focus on speed-to-market. This new partnership offering will provide customers with increased business agility, elevated line of sight to customer data, and an improved business customer experience.

Rapidly changing customer expectations demand a different way of thinking about digital commerce. No longer is digital commerce just about launching a catalog—it now includes personalization, CDP, data, and other elements that add incremental value. Bounteous and Spryker are developing comprehensive commerce solutions that include all of those elements and more, leading to an improved business customer experience—all without sacrificing speed-to-market.

“We’re excited to partner with Bounteous to deliver exceptional digital commerce solutions for our growing US customer base,” said Andrej Maihorn, VP US GTM & Industry Solutions at Spryker. “At Spryker, we recognize the importance of composability in commerce and Bounteous excels at it, from developing the initial strategy to platform implementation to continuous improvement. Together, we’re empowering our customers to elevate their digital commerce experience and seeing great results.”

Spryker’s composable solution helps companies that are seeking rapid growth and flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to the changing market. Bounteous brings unparalleled expertise that extends far beyond simply the commerce platform, including assisting in getting buy-in from key stakeholders, developing and understanding strategic direction, onboarding teams, and preparing brands for long-term success.

“By leveraging Spryker’s composable commerce solution, we make it possible for brands to go to market quickly and deliver an immediate ROI, then experience incremental growth through increased flexibility, increased access to customer data, and continuous iteration,” said Marc Infield, EVP of Technology at Bounteous.

Bounteous co-innovates with companies to optimize all aspects of the commerce journey, and the addition of Spryker to Bounteous’ partner ecosystem will benefit all clients, from those just starting out on their commerce journey to those looking to improve upon their existing commerce solution.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences through technology partnerships and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

About Spryker

Spryker Systems GmbH is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. Spryker is the most modern, fully composable platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before: Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner® recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Finally, it is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. Find out more at https://spryker.com.