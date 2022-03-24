Cambridge Savings Bank Earns Investment Grade Rating by Kroll Bond Rating Agency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, today announced that it has received an investment grade rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a global full-service rating agency. CSB earned a Deposit rating of BBB+, Senior Unsecured Debt rating of BBB+, Subordinated Debt rating of BBB, Short-Term Deposit rating of K2 and Short-Term Debt rating of K2.

KBRA positively acknowledged the deep understanding of the Greater Boston submarkets, maintained by the bank’s seasoned management team, in addition to the longevity of the franchise and its consistent risk management framework. According to the report, the bank’s credit quality measures have remained solid over time, including nominal loss history, and criticized loan rates that have been lower than most of CSB’s KBRA-rated peers in recent years.

“With nearly 200 years of history behind us, we pride ourselves on being a trusted, stable partner for our customers. Receiving an investment grade rating from KBRA affirms the success of our strategic direction and high-touch relationship banking model,” said Michael Gilles, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at CSB. “As we continue to grow our physical and digital footprint, we are confident that Cambridge Savings Bank is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our valued partners and the communities we serve.”

As a mutual bank with over 188 years of history, CSB has a strategic advantage of taking a long-term approach to commercial and community partnerships, enabling the bank to make thoughtful investments in products, infrastructure, and capabilities to provide better service in an evolving economy.

For more information on KBRA’s report on CSB and additional details on their rating scale, please visit kbra.com and for any other inquiries about CSB’s commercial banking solutions, please visit our website.

About Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC and its affiliates (KBRA) is a global full-service rating agency with a mission to set a standard of excellence and integrity. Established in 2010, KBRA remains dedicated to the restoration of trust in credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering timely and transparent ratings. KBRA provides market participants with an alternative solution by delivering in-depth research across various sectors within the United States and European markets. They strive to provide the investment community with the products and tools needed to make informed investment decisions. For more information, please visit: kbra.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $5 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.