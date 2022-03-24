SIMBA Chain to Build Blockchain Backed Local Health Supply Chain System, Fueling MxD Medical Marketplace

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMBA Chain, Inc., a chain-agnostic API development platform providing pathways to Web3 for cloud-based Web2 companies, has announced its intent to build a Local Health Alert System to conduct contact tracing and data analysis on-chain, translating real-time public health indicators into future demand signals to develop predictive capabilities for supply chain needs.

The Local Health Alert System contributes to a wider public health campaign, spearheaded by MxD, the national digital manufacturing and cybersecurity institute, and supported by a $6.25 million award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The campaign’s mission is to establish a rapid response medical goods supply chain marketplace and to advance data analysis to track future demand signals.

Utilizing SIMBA’s proprietary technology, the system will employ blockchain technologies including zero knowledge proofs, verifiable credentials, and distributed IDs to build a decentralized and privacy-preserving system that will fuel an online marketplace for consumers and manufacturers of emergency health and medical goods. The application will integrate with leading edge health monitoring wearable technology applications to detect disease earlier, enable earlier and higher-resolution demand signals, and provide additional value to consumers and the health care sector.

“The Local Health Alert System is the ideal scenario to apply secure, accessible blockchain technology, where functionality like immutability, transparency and security are absolutely critical,” said Joel Neidig, co-founder of SIMBA Chain. “Facilitating a real-time connection between active public health data and the supply chain status will enable companies to more efficiently produce and deploy medical supplies in future health crises.”

Federico Sciammarella, MxD President and Chief Technology Officer, added, “This partnership will enable MxD and SIMBA Chain to put the tools in place for more agile supply chains across the public health sector.”

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain, is the chain-agnostic Application Programming Interface (API) development platform providing pathways to Web3 for cloud-based Web2 and native Web3 companies. NFT platforms, enterprise organizations, governments, universities, and individual programmers can quickly develop and deploy Web3 distributed applications (dApps) utilizing SIMBA’s simple, accessible, and flexible Blocks (™) product and solutions suite. SIMBA was founded in 2017 through a DARPA grant awarded to the University of Notre Dame and ITAMCO, and has received multiple awards, including a 2020 U.S. Small Business Administration Tibbetts Award, TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year, and 1st Source Bank's 2019 Commercialization Award. SIMBA Chain’s eco-friendly, energy efficient platform supports Avalanche, Ethereum, Consensys Quorum, Binance Smart Chain, RSK, Stellar, Hyperledger, among other blockchain protocols. To learn more, visit simbachain.com.

About MxD

MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity, and workforce expertise needed to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our more than 300 partners increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD.