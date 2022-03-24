Wellthy Partners with Memorial Hermann Health System to Support Employees with Caregiving Responsibilities for Loved Ones

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellthy, the leading employee benefit solution for caregiving support, today announced a partnership with Memorial Hermann Health System (“Memorial Hermann”), the largest non-profit, community-owned health system based in Southeast Texas. The partnership provides all 29,000 employees of Memorial Hermann with access to Wellthy’s caregiving services as they balance patient responsibilities and work obligations with support for loved ones.

More than half of healthcare workers are the primary caregiver in their household, according to a recent Mental Health America survey. Among respondents, 39 percent felt they did not have adequate emotional support during the pandemic, while 10 percent have had to enlist family members to take over their caregiving responsibilities. Thirty-four percent of parent workers also cited the inability to support their children as a major stressor.

“ Caregivers in the healthcare industry are burning the candle at both ends by caring for their patients every day, as well as their loved ones at home. This has heightened the strain, burnout, and compassion fatigue already facing healthcare workers, especially during the pandemic,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, co-founder and CEO of Wellthy. “ We are thrilled to partner with Memorial Hermann, to provide them access to Wellthy’s much-needed caregiving support for thousands of employees and help to alleviate the burden that many family caregivers experience.”

As the largest not-for-profit health system in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has more than 6,500 affiliated physicians and 29,000 employees across its more than 265 care delivery sites. Wellthy provides personalized support to help employees tackle the logistical and administrative tasks of caregiving and is designed for anyone who is managing care for a loved one or for themselves in any capacity. Members are matched with a dedicated Care Coordinator who manages their care plan, advocates for loved ones, and tackles tasks across medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs.

“ We are excited to work with Wellthy to provide an innovative and valuable benefit to our employees. The last few years have reinforced the importance of supporting our employees in bringing their whole selves to work. For many, navigating the complexities of caring for loved ones can be a real challenge and a barrier to maintaining their own resiliency and work/life integration,” said Lori Knowles, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Memorial Hermann. “ Wellthy’s care team takes on the complex tasks associated with navigating care for loved ones in a variety of life circumstances, removing that stress from an already burned-out workforce. I believe Wellthy can be a game changer for our employees and their families.”

About Wellthy

Wellthy is on a mission to support families with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs by building a better caregiving experience. As the market-leading caregiving support solution with over 1.1MM covered employees, Wellthy has revolutionized the way families organize care. Wellthy connects employees with a dedicated Care Coordinator to assist with logistical and administrative tasks while providing self-service tools to alleviate the burden of juggling work, life, and caregiving. Find out more at wellthy.com. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter (@WeAreWellthy).

About Memorial Hermann Health System

At Memorial Hermann, our mission is to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. Our 6,500 affiliated physicians and more than 29,000 employees practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality, safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national awards and recognition, including for our nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access to care, Memorial Hermann offers a Virtual Clinic for digital access and has more than 265 care delivery sites conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. We have proudly served this community for 115 years, and we contribute more than $400 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we do. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System.