MEDIA ALERT – New IRS guidance on Required Minimum Distributions

What: The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (SECURE Act), enacted on December 20, 2019, as part of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019, included several tax changes to help taxpayers save for retirement. The SECURE Act included several changes with respect to required minimum distributions (RMDs). On February 24, 2022, over two years after enactment of the SECURE Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released proposed regulations with respect to those changes to RMDs.

Why: The proposed regulations provide greater clarity on many of these SECURE Act provisions, while also including some unexpected interpretations of the statute.

RMD Commencement Age. The SECURE Act extended the RMD commencement age from 70 ½ to 72

The SECURE Act extended the RMD commencement age from 70 ½ to 72

The proposed regulations provide helpful clarification in regard to whom the age change applies

The SECURE Act prohibited designated beneficiaries inheriting a retirement plan or an IRA from taking distributions over the beneficiary's lifetime unless they were eligible designated beneficiaries

The proposed regulations clarify who qualifies as an eligible designated beneficiary and can still take distributions from inherited retirement accounts over their lifetimes

The proposed regulations clarify when a child is considered to reach the age of majority

The proposed regulations clarify who is considered disabled and the required documentation, as well as create a safe harbor for determination of disability

The proposed regulations discuss the various types of trust beneficiaries

The SECURE Act specifies that beneficiaries who are not eligible designated beneficiaries must take distributions within a ten-year period

The proposed regulations specify that distributions that had commenced to the participant prior to death must continue annually to an ineligible designated beneficiary in years one through nine following the participants death and be completed in year ten

Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, can help sort through the various rules with respect to required minimum distributions.

