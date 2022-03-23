DBS Beauty Launches a New Virtual Try-On Beauty Experience with Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-Powered Solutions

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chilean company DBS will offer its customers an incredible digital beauty experience powered by Perfect Corp.'s Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality solutions. DBS customers will now gain access to a virtual skin assessment, and tailored skincare product regimen recommendation, generated based on various skin concerns. Moreover, DBS customers will be able to leverage Perfect Corp.’s ultra-realistic virtual try-on experience for a broad range of makeup products before committing to a purchase.

Delivering Fun and Personalized AI and AR-powered Online Shopping Experiences

As people increasingly choose to shop online, DBS is focusing on meeting their customers’ demands, and integrating into its digital platform an experience that ensures fun, personalized, hygienic and comfortable shopping journeys, while allowing consumers to experiment with different looks and discover a wide variety of products.

AI-powered Skin Diagnostic with Skin Care Experts’ Stamp of Approval

DBS consumers will have access to Perfect Corp.’s innovative AI skin diagnostic technology that in addition to being verified by skin care experts, leverages a database of medical-grade images, and allows artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to perform a precise skin diagnosis in seconds. This AI-powered skin analysis provides customers with a thorough skin assessment based on key skin concerns. The technology then provides personalized skincare product recommendations based on each customer’s unique needs.

Try Before You Buy with Ultra-Realistic Virtual Makeup Try-on

In addition to the AI-powered skincare diagnostic, DBS will integrate into its online makeup shopping experience an AR-powered virtual try-on tool that will allow users to digitally try-on select products from their mobile or desktop device. The virtual try-on experience will allow beauty shoppers to experiment with many makeup shades, and decide which color suits them through a personalized shopping experience. The virtual try-on experience is designed to empower customers to feel more confident about their purchasing decisions, and help select the best makeup for their individual tastes.

Blending Beauty and Tech to Create Synergistic Solutions that Benefit Beauty Shoppers

"We are very happy about this partnership with Perfect Corp, and are excited to integrate the latest advances in technology to provide the best beauty shopping experience. Virtual try-on and AI skin analysis will be a must for our business in the short term and we will continue to work on new solutions with the amazing team at Perfect Corp.", said Dominique Rosenberg, Founder and VP of Regional Business of DBS Companies.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with DBS on a mission do deliver next level, tech-enhanced beauty shopping experiences” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Customers in Chile are now able to feel more confident in their purchase decisions while shopping online, which is essential in the increasingly digital-first world.”

About DBS

Empresas DBS is a beauty company with a presence in more than 70 stores in the Chilean territory with different formats (DBS Beauty Store, MakeUp and Prismology) throughout the country. We care about understanding our customers, generating a great beauty shopping experience. We have a broad portfolio with more than 200 carefully selected prestigious brands with an unparalleled assortment of products in makeup, skin, hair, and body care, as well as accessories.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.