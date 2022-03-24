Rakuten Super Logistics Picks Zebra Robotics Automation Solution to Increase Productivity in Warehouse Operations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, and Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), a leading eCommerce order fulfillment company, announced their work together utilizing Zebra’s Fetch robots to increase RSL’s efficiency and productivity.

After evaluating several robotics providers, RSL selected Fetch autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) as the superior option available in the market. With the initial deployment planned for the second quarter of 2022, RSL selected the solution to help manage workflow and augment labor throughout its facility. RSL is expecting to roll out the solution across its’ other warehouse facilities throughout 2022 and 2023.

“When we reached a critical point in our operations, we needed to seek further productivity gains and help address labor shortages. After an extensive review process, we knew that Zebra Technologies was the optimal solution,” said Michael Manzione, CEO, Rakuten Super Logistics. “We look forward to being an early adopter of the Fetch fulfillment solution which is a proven leader in the industry. Zebra’s complete support from survey to deployment – along with daily engagement – gave us the confidence the company will ensure the solution’s success.”

RSL will use the FlexShelf line of AMRs to improve its picking efficiency, eliminating unnecessary steps in its process thus maximizing the productivity of its front-line workers. FlexShelf AMRs will be integrated with RSL’s warehouse management system to optimize workflows and maximize its investment.

“FlexShelf can reduce the amount of time pickers spend walking by up to 60%,” said James Lawton, Vice President and General Manager of Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies. “Our comprehensive fulfillment solution brings together the best of Zebra and Fetch to help companies like RSL modernize their warehouse operations for improved accuracy, productivity and worker safety.”

Fetch AMRs can deliver up to three times increased productivity in fulfillment operations and total throughput in a facility is increased as they operate up to 50% faster than other fulfillment AMRs. FlexShelf provides flexible configurations for bin sizing and spacing. It also helps reduce worker training time and increase picking accuracy with put-to-light and pick-side lighting which is a critical element during peak seasonal periods when order volumes and seasonal staff are at their highest levels.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading eCommerce retailers to increase the speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular eCommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including Shopify, Amazon, Magento, and Walmart Marketplace. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

