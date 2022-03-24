Curb and Uber Partner to Make Taxis Available to Uber Users

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curb, the leading ride-hailing app for licensed taxi and for-hire rides in North America, today announced the execution of a strategic partnership agreement with Uber, enabling Curb-connected drivers to receive trip requests from Uber users. The integration will provide wider transportation options for riders and more trips for drivers as the taxi booking option becomes available in the Uber app.

Curb and Uber’s partnership will launch in New York City and will expand to Curb’s nationwide network over the coming months. The integration enables both companies to offer riders and drivers more flexibility and coverage as urban transportation ramps back up in major cities. Taxi drivers will have access to incremental trip offers from Uber on top of the millions of annual ride requests through the Curb app, while Uber users will have more ride options to meet their needs as they travel.

“We are excited to kickstart our partnership with Curb and allow Uber users to have immediate access to Curb’s taxi-hailing network, which will add tens of thousands of vehicles to the Uber platform in New York City and beyond,” said Guy Peterson, Director of Business Development at Uber. “We’re looking forward to expanding together as we launch the integration in other key cities across the country.”

Riders in New York City will be able to book rides in Curb-connected taxis through the Uber app in addition to existing vehicle options provided by Uber. Drivers on the Curb platform will be able to seamlessly receive and accept these Uber trip offers through their existing in-vehicle systems, in addition to Curb app demand and traditional street hails. Curb’s open taxi network is designed from the ground up to reliably connect ride demand from partners to its drivers at scale.

Curb’s platform is designed to provide a distraction free driver experience via in-taxi apps that aggregate and present ride offers from multiple sources including the Curb app. By being the unified source of truth for driver availability Curb addresses the multi-app challenge and ensures that drivers are not distracted with offers while they are on trips.

“Our partnership with Uber is a natural step forward in the expansion of ground mobility and, as a driver-first company, we will remain committed to our taxi drivers and fleets as we work with Uber to generate enhanced stability and financial wellness for members of the taxi industry,” said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. “We’ve found great success in creating incremental trip demand and revenue for drivers by integrating with several aggregators over the past two years, and this partnership builds on that success by delivering even greater opportunities for cab drivers to have access to an ever-widening pool of riders.”

The partnership with Uber comes at a time when the Curb platform continues to see unprecedented growth in demand from app users as well as corporate and third-party demand partners, and as the industry sees a steady return of riders and drivers across the nation. Curb app users will continue to benefit from low, predictable upfront pricing for taxis available directly in the Curb app.

About Curb Mobility

Curb is reimagining urban mobility with a driver-first approach to ride-hailing. Bringing upfront pricing to the largest nationwide network of taxis and licensed for-hire vehicles, Curb provides unparalleled transparency to riders and drivers alike. Curb is connected to over 100,000 drivers in dozens of cities across the US and UK, powering millions of taxi rides worldwide and facilitating billions of dollars in payment transactions annually through its open mobility platform.

Curb has built an innovative suite of products that provide a unified supply of taxis and licensed for-hire vehicles - the first of its kind to bring solutions for passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Their B2B services power millions of rides for transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses while also providing effortless payments and advertising that reaches captive audiences of millions on Taxi TV.