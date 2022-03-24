Estée Lauder Participates in Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week as Exclusive Beauty Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estée Lauder will be the exclusive beauty brand participating in Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week, the first-ever large-scale virtual fashion week in an on-chain metaverse.

To create a unique virtual beauty experience, Estée Lauder has partnered with Alex Box, a prominent female artist in the metaverse space, to create an original non-fungible token (NFT) wearable inspired by the brand’s #1 serum, Advanced Night Repair.

Users will be able to step inside the iconic Advanced Night Repair “Little Brown Bottle” to unlock a digital badge or Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) and claim one NFT wearable that gives their avatars a glowing, radiant aura inspired by Advanced Night Repair.

From March 24th – March 28th, a limited quantity of 10,000 of the complimentary Advanced Night Repair NFT wearables can be claimed by attendees of Metaverse Fashion Week. Users only require a MetaMask or other crypto wallet that accepts Ethereum and Ethereum tokens (ERC20 Tokens). The wearable will be available for as long as the user wishes.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive beauty brand participating in Metaverse Fashion Week. It marks a pivotal point for Estée Lauder in how we reach and engage new and existing consumers in the metaverse,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder & AERIN Beauty and Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies. “The creativity, innovation and fearlessness of our trailblazing founder has always inspired us to push boundaries. When the original Night Repair launched, it completely revolutionized the skincare category and continues to disrupt the industry today. It was the perfect fit to create our experience in the Metaverse around this iconic product, immersing consumers in the world of Advanced Night Repair, and bringing Estée Lauder to a new generation in a groundbreaking way.”

“The metaverse opens up new possibilities to experience the narrative of beauty,” said Alex Box. “For this exclusive Estée Lauder wearable, I’m translating the essence of Advanced Night Repair by immersing you in ‘Radiance Aura’, a twinkling constellation of glow and magic.”

This activation represents two technological milestones for Estée Lauder and The Estée Lauder Companies: its first use of badges or Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) and its first wearable NFTs.

“Across ELC, we’re using technology to reinvent and redefine how consumers worldwide explore and express their individual beauty—not just in the physical world but now, in the digital world,” said Michael W. Smith, Chief Information Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies. “Through this innovative blockchain activation, Estée Lauder brand will make its mark in the Metaverse and drive consumer engagement and loyalty in a breakthrough way. The Advanced Night Repair NFT wearable and digital badge will live on beyond Metaverse Fashion Week and represent a significant milestone at the intersection of technology and beauty.”