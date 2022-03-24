Gadget Guard Announces Newaya Trade-in Program to Recycle Old Phones and Promote Sustainability

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gadget Guard announces its partnership with Newaya to offer a program allowing customers to trade in their old or broken phones for up to $700. The Newaya Trade-in Program carefully inspects, repairs, tests and resells mobile devices to small businesses in more than 20 countries.

The trade-in program aims to decrease e-waste by increasing the lifespan of devices. In 2021, consumers discarded an estimated 63.3 million U.S. tons of electronic waste—outweighing the Great Wall of China.

To celebrate Earth Month, Gadget Guard customers who trade in old devices in April will be entered into a drawing to win a free Pela Case. Gadget Guard set a goal to keep 500 phones out of landfills through the Newaya Trade-in Program for that month.

“Increasing the life of your device and disposing of it properly through the Newaya Trade-in Program can increase tech wellness for the whole world. Longer lasting devices equal less e-waste,” said Jason Ellis, CEO of Gadget Guard. “At Gadget Guard, our goal is to promote overall tech wellness—for you, your device and the earth.”

Gadget Guard is pursuing balanced relationships with technology upheld by scientific research for a healthier mind, body and environment for every mobile device user. Gadget Guard is there for the entire lifecycle of your device to:

Protect: Gadget Guard cases and screen protectors are scientifically engineered to keep devices intact to increase their lifespan.

Repair: The GuardPlus insurance program offers up to $350 for screen repairs to encourage repairing instead of replacing.

Replace: The Newaya Trade-in Program recycles devices properly, reducing landfill use. The repaired and restored devices are resold all over the world, including developing countries, giving more people access to affordable phones.

To learn more about Gadget Guard’s Newaya Trade-in Program and how it’s cleaning up landfills and junk drawers alike, visit www.gadgetguard.com/trade-in.

