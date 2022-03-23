Morgan Stanley Names 20 Women and Advocates to MAKERS Class of 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today recognized 20 outstanding professionals as MAKERS – an initiative dedicated to celebrating the stories of women and men who are groundbreakers, innovators and champions of women’s achievement.

“The individuals in the 9th class of Morgan Stanley MAKERS are shining examples of how our leaders show up in extraordinary ways – whether that’s supporting and advancing those around them, building our culture of inclusion or striving for progress, both at work and in our communities,” said Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management.

Nominations were solicited from across Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and the 20 individuals recognized as the Morgan Stanley MAKERS Class of 2022 are:

Sallie Behnke , Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor Molly Bodrato , Asset Retention Strategic Project Manager

, Asset Retention Strategic Project Manager Mara Bralove , Executive Director, Financial Advisor

, Executive Director, Financial Advisor Gail L. Covington , Executive Director, Financial Advisor

, Executive Director, Financial Advisor Annie Diamond , Executive Director, New England Regional Sales Manager

, Executive Director, New England Regional Sales Manager Mary DiChristofano , Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor

, Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor Estella Mora Eckart , Executive Director, Branch Manager

, Executive Director, Branch Manager Katie Flaherty , Managing Director, Complex Manager

, Managing Director, Complex Manager Jennifer Freeman , Managing Director, Head of Field Engagement

, Managing Director, Head of Field Engagement Mary Gibbons Gardiner , Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor Kathryn Marshall , Executive Director, Chief Administrative Officer, MS at Work

, Executive Director, Chief Administrative Officer, MS at Work Kevin McCarty , Managing Director, Complex Manager

, Managing Director, Complex Manager Alice Milligan , Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley Michelle Morris , Executive Director, Head of Business Development – Diverse Asset Managers, Investment Solutions

, Executive Director, Head of Business Development – Diverse Asset Managers, Investment Solutions Christine Pagano , Executive Director, Chief of Staff, Wealth Management

, Executive Director, Chief of Staff, Wealth Management Moira Sullivan , Managing Director, Head of Business Risk Management U.S. Banks

, Managing Director, Head of Business Risk Management U.S. Banks Ara Talkov , Financial Advisor

, Financial Advisor Joyce Tavoulareas , Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Field Business Risk

, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Field Business Risk Leslie Walters , Senior Vice President, Branch Manager

, Senior Vice President, Branch Manager Andrea Zaretsky, Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Wealth Management

Launched in 2012, MAKERS is a storytelling platform for the trailblazing women of today and tomorrow. In 2014, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management was the first firm to partner with the MAKERS program to name in-house leaders as MAKERS. The initiative encourages corporations to celebrate, acknowledge and connect their leading employees to the larger MAKERS network. For more information, go to www.makers.com.

The 2022 MAKERS will be profiled on the Morgan Stanley Forum for Women, Multicultural and LGBT+ Financial Advisors throughout the year. To visit the website, go to http://www.morganstanley.com/people/financial-advisors/diversity.

At Morgan Stanley we foster a culture of belonging, where clients can grow their wealth as they plan for the future and employees are empowered to thrive in their careers. For more information on how women are core to the success of our Modern Wealth strategy visit Women Without Limits at https://www.morganstanley.com/what-we-do/wealth-management/women-without-limits.

