Diono Launches First U.S. In-store Partnership with Walmart

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global car seat brand Diono has launched its first in-store partnership with Walmart. With the launch, Diono will offer a curated selection of Radian® car seats and Cambria® boosters, making the products more accessible to new and current customers across a growing retail footprint.

At the beginning of March 2022, the Radian 3R, an all-in-one convertible car seat that fits 3-across and folds; and the Cambria 2, a 2-in-1 booster seat, will be available in up to 3,000 Walmart stores, depending on the product, and on Walmart.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring innovative engineering, advanced design and a burst of Diono color to celebrate families’ joy of the journey across the U.S.,” said Tim Maule, Diono’s CEO. “As the brand behind the original 3-across car seat, Diono is dedicated to busy back seats and growing families, uplifting little passengers’ big imaginations. Like Walmart, we strive to create solutions for families from all backgrounds, and this is an opportunity to be able to meet their needs, together.”

Diono’s Radian 3R is the original 3-across, all-in-one convertible car seat. Suitable from birth to 120 pounds, and rear-facing for longer, up to 50 pounds, the Radian 3R fits children for up to ten years by converting from a car seat to a booster – plus it folds for easy portability. With an automotive-grade steel core frame, side-impact protection, 5-point harness and seat width expanders, this seat grows with the child without compromising child safety or passenger comfort.

Safety is the highest priority in a child’s car seat, and Diono brings a dedicated team that has built its reputation on a lifetime of engineering and safety expertise. What’s more, the 3R has been approved by the FAA for air travel. The Radian 3R will be available in black and pink in-store, and red, blue, and grey at Diono.com or Walmart.com. All of Diono’s colorful seat covers are machine-washable.

With a wide, contoured seat base and extra length for better leg support, the Cambria 2 XL booster is designed to grow with passengers over eight years – from 40 to 120 pounds. Diono booster seats are always tested over and above industry safety standards. The Cambria 2 features a quick and secure installation with LATCH connectors and front adjusters. The easy-adjust 6-position extending headrest provides protective head support, including side impact protection. It also converts from a high-backed booster to a backless booster and features an adjustable cup/snack holder. The Cambria 2 will be available in-store in pink and black, and online at Walmart.com or Diono.com in blue.

Diono’s Maule noted that placing Radian, Cambria and other travel solutions on Walmart shelves is part of the car seat brand’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

“We look forward to offering the uncompromising safety, style and playfulness of Diono’s family travel solutions directly to Walmart shoppers,” Maule said. “Both of our companies have deep roots in the U.S., and this partnership represents an important step toward our shared goals of providing affordable and safe car seat options for growing families.”

About Diono

Based in Seattle, Wash., since 1999, Diono offers an unparalleled foundation of industry expertise, high safety standards, and a commitment to enabling families to experience the joy of the journey without compromise. With decades of experience and industry-first designs like the first expandable booster seat and first to crash-test accessories, Diono transforms the market landscape as a leader; daring to stand out with color, unique design, and a playful persona. Where Diono leads, others follow. More at diono.com