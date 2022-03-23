Kontrol Technologies Launches Kontrol Carbon Brand and Adds USA REIT Customer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that it has launched Kontrol Carbon as its branded solution to support its commercial and industrial customers in the areas of GHG emission monitoring, management and carbon credit monetization.

“We see the continued growth in interest from customers who are dealing with GHG emission regulations or seek to voluntarily reduce their GHG emission footprint. We seek to leverage the Kontrol brand and assist our customers in better monitoring, managing and in some cases offsetting and/or verifying the capture of their GHG emissions,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “Commercial and industrial buildings represent a significant source of GHG emissions, and we look forward to offering our solutions to help solve this global challenge.”

Solutions offered under the Kontrol Carbon brand will include GHG emission verification, carbon offsets and carbon capture verification. The solutions will be offered under the Kontrol Carbon brand by Kontrol’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries and will cover the industrial and commercial sector.

To accelerate its focus on the industrial building and customer market, the Company is pleased to welcome Ian Colquhoun, Ph.D., P.Geo to its Kontrol Carbon as Director of GHG Emissions. Ian is a PhD graduate of Western University and has a well-established career as a professional Geologist supporting the oil and gas and potash industries within Canada and the USA. He has worked as a petroleum geologist since 1995 and has been employed in managerial roles for small to medium sized, private, and publicly traded oil and gas companies since 2001. Ian represented the Ontario oil and gas industry as President of the Ontario Petroleum Institute (OPI) from 2012 to 2014. He has worked alongside of the Executive Director of the OPI in the preparation of the industry Sustainability Plan and Orphan Well Reclamation Program to the Ontario Provincial Government. Ian recently served as an industry representative on the Ministerial Petroleum Advisory Council.

Kontrol is also pleased to announce that it has been selected by a USA REIT, which operates hundreds of buildings across North America, to provide an energy management solution for the common areas of two (2) commercial buildings. Kontrol was selected following a submission and review process which began in 2021. As part of the energy management solution, Kontrol will install its SmartSuite technology and Cloud platform to provide visibility, analytics and smart control over areas which have experienced a large increase in energy costs. The installation is anticipated to be completed by the end of June 2022. For industry competitive purposes, the name of the REIT will remain confidential.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

