Exelon STEM Leadership Academy Opens Applications for 2022 Session, Announces Return to In-Person Learning

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Exelon Foundation, in collaboration with Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), announced the return this summer of in-person learning for the fifth annual Exelon Foundation STEM Leadership Academy, which was launched in 2018 to encourage young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Sessions will take place in Philadelphia (July 10-15), the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area (July 17-22) and Chicago (July 31-Aug. 5). Applications for this year’s STEM Leadership Academy are open until April 11, 2022.

Designed to inspire and equip the next generation of climate leaders, the STEM Leadership Academy provides a week-long curriculum that incorporates a series of hands-on STEM activities centered on climate action, visits to noteworthy energy and environmental landmarks and discussions with members of Exelon’s leadership team and prominent female STEM leaders. Each of the three, week-long sessions will host approximately 60 young women in 10th and 11th grades and culminate with an Energy Innovation Challenge, encouraging teams of participants to create their own energy-efficient product prototypes, with a panel of judges selecting a winning product or service at the conclusion of each Academy.

“In order to transform the energy grid to be more sustainable, resilient and secure, we must engage and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. Broadening access to STEM programs ensures we are reaching even more of the talented young minds who will help us take on future energy challenges,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “Our STEM Leadership Academy provides high school students with invaluable resources, tools and opportunities to strengthen their preparation for future professional STEM careers.”

A new survey conducted by the Exelon Foundation and PEAR (Partnerships in Education and Resilience) of 2021 STEM Leadership Academy participants found that those who attended the Academy ranked themselves as being more interested in STEM careers and engaged in STEM activities, better critical thinkers and benefiting from stronger peer relationships than those in the study who did not attend the STEM Leadership Academy.

As part of the broader effort to bridge the racial and gender gap in STEM careers, Exelon and the Exelon Foundation launched the STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship. Open to Academy alumnae, the scholarship covers all costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and other expenses not covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants. The STEM Leadership Academy scholarship recipients will graduate debt-free and will be guaranteed internships with Exelon throughout college.

Additionally, the company and the Exelon Foundation recently named 24 college freshmen selected for the company’s HBCU Corporate Scholars Program, launched in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to provide scholarship assistance, internship experiences and early-career readiness training to students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Another newly launched program, the Exelon Green Lab Grants program will provide $1 million in grants of up to $50,000 each for schools and educational nonprofits to create and refresh spaces for STEM education.

These commitments extend outside of Exelon’s walls through philanthropic support of similar work by other organizations in the community. In 2021 alone, Exelon, the Exelon Foundation and Exelon’s operating companies provided nonprofits with nearly $16 million in grants for education programs. Additionally, $42.8 million, or 82 percent, of Exelon’s 2021 grant funding supported organizations, programs or events that were targeted specifically to diverse populations.

