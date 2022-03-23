Amid Women’s History Month, E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Study Reveals Confidence Boost in Investing Decisions Among Females

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors and traders. In recognition of Women’s History Month, the study looked at female trading trends:

Confidence climbs. Over half of female investors (51%) said they feel confident that they are making the right decisions for their portfolios—up 6 percentage points from Q1 2021.

“While historically many tended to associate trading the markets with men, the reality is that today there’s a whole new generation of female investors and traders who are tackling the market on their own terms,” said Mary Ryan, Executive Director of Trading at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “The switch has been flipped on the narrative around trading being a male-dominated practice, and as an industry we must lean into this trend. Delivering intuitive, seamless, and useful tools is key.”

Ms. Ryan offered additional insights to female investors as they continue their trading journeys:

Test and learn. A great way to kick the tires on new trading ideas without risk is to utilize paper trading, which allows traders to simulate trading without committing actual dollars. Whether you are new to investing and want to get more familiar with simple equity trades or are an experienced trader looking to try out more complex options strategies, paper trading allows you to test and monitor a portfolio without risking capital.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from January 3 to January 11 of 2022 among an online US sample of 901 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands. The female data set comprises 359 investors.

Referenced Data

How confident are you that you are making the right decisions for your portfolio? Women Q1’21 Q1’22 Top 2 Box 45% 51% Extremely confident 12% 15% Very confident 33% 36% Somewhat confident 44% 40% Only a little confident 10% 8% Not confident at all 1% 1%

The time I devote to my portfolio has ________ within the last three months of the pandemic. Women Q1’22 Top 2 Box 41% Greatly increased 9% Somewhat increased 32% Stayed the same 51% Somewhat decreased 6% Greatly decreased 2%

Within the last three months of the pandemic, would you say you are trading equities... Women Q1’22 Top 2 Box 31% Much more frequently 6% Somewhat more frequently 25% About the same 56% Somewhat less frequently 8% Much less frequently 5%

Within the last three months of the pandemic, would you say you are trading derivatives, (i.e., options and futures)... Women Q1’22 Top 2 Box 28% Much more frequently 7% Somewhat more frequently 21% About the same 55% Somewhat less frequently 9% Much less frequently 8%

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? ** Investing/trading apps have positively affected the way I handle my investments. ** Women Q1’21 Q1’22 Top 2 Box 58% ­­67% Strongly agree 21% 24% Somewhat agree 37% 43% Somewhat disagree 23% 16% Strongly disagree 19% 17%

Approximately how often do you use an investing and trading app on your smart phone? Women Q1’21 Q1’22 Top 3 Box 44% 50% At least once per day 11% 13% 2-3 times each week 20% 15% About once per week 13% 22% 2-3 times each month 12% 10% About once per month 5% 5% Less than once per month 11% 7% I do not have/use an investing/trading app 28% 28%

Within the last three months of the pandemic, when it comes to managing your accounts, have you found yourself... (Top 1) Women Q1’22 More likely to seek out financial advice from an investment professional 29% More likely to rely on a mobile app to trade 27% None 24% More likely to use a sophisticated software like a dedicated trading platform 13% More likely to use an automated investment solution like a robo advisor 6% Other 1%