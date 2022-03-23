Priya Venkatesh, Marisa Thalberg, Phyllis Newhouse, and Nancy Berger to Be Honored at 2022 Outstanding Mother Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four influential women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries will be honored at the 44th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, which will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at The Pierre Hotel in New York. The National Mother’s Day Committee will celebrate these women for their unwavering passion and commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy. Proceeds from the annual luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, a nonprofit organization that works to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of children in this country.

“We are thrilled to welcome our Outstanding Mother honorees and guests back in person to our annual event this year and to celebrate such an accomplished and inspiring group of women leaders,” said Laurie Dowley, Chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “Since our founding, we have strived to recognize and support mothers and all they do to positively impact their families, communities and workplaces. This year’s group of honorees have all demonstrated remarkable achievements in the face of significant challenges and we very much look forward to highlighting their contributions as mothers, executives and role models.”

This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards, given in recognition of women who successfully balance highly influential careers with the daily demands and rewards of motherhood, family and community, will be presented to:

Nancy Berger , SVP/Group Publishing Director, Hearst Media

, SVP/Group Publishing Director, Hearst Media Phyllis Newhouse , CEO, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.

, CEO, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. Marisa Thalberg , EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

, EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Priya Venkatesh, SVP of Merchandising, Skincare and Hair, Sephora

As part of its continued support of meaningful philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and children, the National Father's Day/Mother's Day Council, Inc. has donated nearly $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide. For ticket and sponsorship information, please visit www.mothersdaycouncil.org or call 917-273-0369.

VIP/Press Reception and Photo Opportunity

A VIP press reception will precede the awards ceremony at 11:00 a.m., during which honorees will be available for select interviews and photo opportunities. For more information, please contact Sharika Tharani at 973-615-5787 or stharani@bcg-pr.com.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, please contact the Mother’s Day Council office at 917-273-0369 or visit www.mothersdaycouncil.org.

About the National Mother’s Day Committee

The National Mother’s Day Committee is an entity of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council and exists for the sole purpose of conferring “Outstanding Mother” honors on contemporary lifestyle leaders of our society. The Council, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, all-volunteer, noncommercial organization, donates through its committees funds raised with presentations of its Annual Awards to meaningful family-related philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and families. Past honorees have included Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, Meryl Streep, Katie Couric, Caroline Kennedy and Vera Wang. For more information, please visit www.mothersdaycouncil.org.

About Save the Children’s U.S. Programs

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Here at home, we’re focused on ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten and reaching key reading and math milestones at the end of third grade and that kids are continuing to learn and receive the nutrition they need during the coronavirus pandemic.