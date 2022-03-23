E Ink Joins The RE100, With Goal of Using 100% of Renewable Energy by 2030

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that they have officially joined RE100, the global renewable energy initiative led by the Climate Group and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), with the goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030. E Ink is the first display company to set such an aggressive goal of using green energy by 2030.

In order to achieve E Ink's goal of using 100% green renewable energy in all its global sites by 2030, E Ink will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) or Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) through global sites to increase the use of renewable energy year over year. E Ink expects to exceed 10% of renewable energy use (RE10) by the end of 2022, 40% of renewable energy use (RE40) by 2025, and to reach RE100 in 2030, with 100% of renewable energy used in global factories.

“As companies face the environmental impact caused by intensifying climate change, taking steps to improve our carbon footprint is the common challenge and responsibility of all human beings in the world,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “As a leader in green display products, E Ink has committed to joining the RE100 initiative, and gradually introducing the use of renewable energy from manufacturing and operations to reduce carbon emissions. We work continuously to improve our ePaper technology and product design with lower energy consumption and less material use, further reducing carbon emissions and electricity use for an environment-friendly display for our customers.”

“E Ink’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 demonstrates its leadership in the energy transition,” said Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at Climate Group. “Together, our RE100 members represent a powerful force for positive change and we encourage all large-scale businesses to join us.”

E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. In March, 2022, E Ink joined both the Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon to commit to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). In December 2021, E Ink announced their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink plans to be RE 10 by the end of 2022, and would be the first display company to achieve RE 10.

E Ink’s low-power, easy-on-the-eyes displays are ideal for a wide range of applications. In the Consumer and Educational fields ePaper displays are used in eReaders and eNotes that benefit from comfortable paperlike reading and writing in connected electronic device with extremely long battery life. In IoT devices ePaper brings low power non-intrusive displays to a wide range of applications from retail to re-usable tags to transportation and more, enabling displays in locations previously impossible that can be driven by low impact batteries or solar cells instead of cabling.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Led by international non-profit the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group have a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion and operate in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy.