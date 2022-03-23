State Street, Charles River® Development and Advisor360° Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver an Integrated Technology Solution to the Wealth Management Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, together with Advisor360°, a wealth management software company, today announced a strategic partnership to offer their wealth management platforms, deeply integrated and engineered to help increase productivity, streamline operations, and manage costs for enterprise wealth management firms.

Mutual clients of Charles River and Advisor360° will have access to innovative, cloud-based technology solutions that scale to support the different and varied user personas of any enterprise wealth management firm. The ability for mutual clients to leverage the capabilities of both firms helps create an innovative and differentiated wealth management solution for the industry.

Advisor360’s wealth management software includes an advisor portal with digital onboarding and insurance, client portal with digital engagement tools, and an enterprise workflow system with its Unified Data FabricTM to deeply integrate complex wealth data into a single household view across its platform. Charles River’s end-to-end managed accounts platform includes robust SMA/UMA capabilities, a manager-sponsor communication platform, institutional-grade compliance and trading, and portfolio customization, with the ability to add outsourced middle-office services through State Street.

“This combination of best-of-breed technology offers a compelling alternative to other platforms and gives control back to wealth management firms, which is why we are so excited to introduce Charles River’s managed accounts offering to our clients,” said Rich Napolitano, Chief Executive Officer at Advisor360°. “As a pure SaaS company, we are committed to innovation and empowering wealth management firms to improve advisor productivity and satisfaction.”

“This partnership signals a new chapter in the evolution of our wealth management platform,” said John Plansky, Head of State Street AlphaSM. “Expanding our capabilities for financial advisors has been a significant part of our strategy and finding the right partner was critical. Advisor360°’s robust and flexible platform will enable Charles River to achieve its long-term goals in this industry.”

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Massachusetts, Advisor360° is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that builds, integrates and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric™ (UDF) synthesizes complex and disparate data streams into one platform for a highly sophisticated wealth planning solution. Today, 3 million households with $1 trillion in assets under advisement benefit from the integrated Advisor360° experience. Whether the enterprise back office, the client-facing advisor or the individual investor, Advisor360° brings clarity to all stakeholders seeking a holistic approach to managing household wealth. Advisor360° launched as an independent company in 2019 and was named the second largest fintech company in Massachusetts by The Boston Business Journal in 2021. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $36 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,200 employees in 11 regional offices.

(Statistics as of Q4 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

