MEDIA ALERT: Cloud Innovators and Influencers from AWS, Fortune 100, Gartner, and Microsoft Gather to Discuss the Future of Enterprise Cloud

The inaugural Cloud Networking Summit will bring together cloud innovators and technologists from cloud-forward enterprises, industry influencers and thought leaders to share their knowledge and experiences, including challenges, best practices and, opportunities with multi-cloud.

The Cloud Networking Summit will be held virtually on April 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST and includes keynotes from:

David Linthicum, prolific author, serial CTO, and Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte

James Raulinaitis, Cloud Infrastructure Architect at Rakuten

Simon Richard, Industry leading analyst and VP at Gartner

Linthicum and Raulinaitis will discuss the current state of multi-cloud deployments, including what works and what doesn’t, as well as the charter to building a multi-cloud fabric. Richard will dive into multi-cloud networking and the convergence of connectivity, security and application delivery.

To register, please visit: http://www.cloudnetworkingsummit.com

In addition, there will be presentations and panel discussions with CSPs experts, end users and partners including:

Nick Mattews, Principal Product Manager, Amazon Web Services

Erik Bailey, Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

Andy de Clerck, CTO, Teneo

Noman Rafi Chaudry, Principal Architect, Verizon

Session highlights include:

Technology Showcase: Cloud Networking as a Service with AWS

Beyond ZTNA: Extend Secure Access Between Clouds without Impacting Performance

Technology Showcase Q&A: Autonomous Cloud Networking

For full agenda, please visit: www.cloudnetworkingsummit.com

About Cloud Networking Summit

The Cloud Networking Summit brings together cloud influencers, cloud service providers, cloud architects, experts, and practitioners from the world’s leading companies and brands to share challenges, insights, practical advice, best practices and blue prints for architecting the enterprise cloud future. Cloud Networking Summit 2022 is presented by Prosimo.

About Prosimo

Prosimo delivers simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

