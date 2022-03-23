Boingo to Bring 5G Connectivity and Innovation to Las Vegas

Boingo Wireless will operate a new wireless network at the Las Vegas Monorail Convention Center Station and will launch the Boingo Innovation Center, which will open in the second half of 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is enhancing the Las Vegas Monorail experience with its award-winning mobile and IoT wireless technologies. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which owns and operates the Las Vegas Monorail, partnered with Boingo to brand and operate a new wireless network at the Las Vegas Monorail Convention Center Station. Boingo’s network will allow passengers to conveniently connect to their favorite entertainment and productivity applications, including social media, streaming services, email, mobile boarding passes and digital conference badges, while at the station.

“We are pleased to partner with Boingo and appreciate that our Monorail passengers will benefit from this partnership with enhanced connectivity at our Convention Center Station,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.

The 3.9 mile elevated Las Vegas Monorail is all-electric, consistently reducing vehicle miles by nearly 2 million miles and reducing emissions by more than 24 tons. The system provides convenient connections along the Las Vegas Strip, directly linking passengers to 25,000 hotel rooms and world-class restaurants, shopping, sports and entertainment options. With trains arriving every four to eight minutes, passengers can reach the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) from any part of the line within 10 minutes. With Wi-Fi coverage deployed by Boingo, the Convention Center Station will offer passengers quick access to digital applications such as touchless ticketing, mobile entry and cashless payment. Coverage is scheduled to go live later this year.

The 4.6 million square foot LVCC is one of the busiest convention centers in the country, pairing business with more than 150,000 hotel rooms and an experience that can only be found in Las Vegas.

New Innovation Hub in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Monorail Convention Center Station will be home to the new Boingo Innovation Center, which will serve as a launch pad to test, trial, and demonstrate 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7 and IoT pilot programs, as well as use cases like instant sports betting at live events, AR/VR, smart utilities and security management with biometrics. The center will be open to Boingo customers and the Las Vegas business community.

“Las Vegas is home to a flourishing tech scene that offers an incredible proving ground for pioneering what’s next, making it the ideal location for the new Boingo Innovation Center,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “The possibilities with 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E are endless. At Boingo, we make possibilities a reality, working with leading enterprises and commercial properties to create fully connected and secure environments that boost operational efficiencies and support the bottom line. We’re proud to grow our presence in Las Vegas and deliver world-class wireless networks for a world-class city.”

The Boingo Innovation Center is scheduled to open in the second half of 2022.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. We design, build and manage converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

About the Las Vegas Monorail

The Las Vegas Monorail provides a quick and convenient connection along the Las Vegas Strip, linking riders to world-class restaurants, shows, shops, day/nightclubs, spas, hotels and casinos. In minutes, Monorail riders can travel the famous Las Vegas Strip in a safe, comfortable and clean environment – without the hassles of traffic or wasted time. Currently, the privately funded Monorail system includes seven stations: MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ; Las Vegas Convention Center; Westgate Resort & Casino and SAHARA Las Vegas. Las Vegas’ “green” public transportation choice, the Monorail’s electric trains are zero-emission vehicles. Hours of operation are Mondays, 7 a.m. to midnight; Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information on the Las Vegas Monorail or where to purchase tickets, call 866-4-MONORAIL (866-466-6672); visit www.lvmonorail.com.