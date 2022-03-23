Invert Announces Partnership with Adventus Mining and Salazar to Achieve a Net Zero Carbon Footprint at the Curipamba Copper-Gold Project in Ecuador

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invert Inc. (“Invert” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Adventus Mining Corporation (“Adventus”) (TSX-V: ADZN, OTCQX: ADVZF) and Salazar Resources Limited (“Salazar”) (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQX: SRLZF) to help develop a greener future for their Curipamba copper-gold project and its stakeholders in central Ecuador (“Curipamba” or the “project”).

In partnering with Adventus and Salazar, Invert will develop a pathway and set targets towards a True Net Zero mining future at Curipamba – covering Scopes 1 and 2 and ultimately Scope 3 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. The pathway will involve setting emissions reduction targets based on science-based methodologies and will build upon the robust ESG program and environmental licensing process already underway at Curipamba. Key partnership deliverables are expected to include:

GHG emissions inventory and forecast, including a life-of-mine model that will categorize scopes and activity types

Identification and quantification of emissions reduction strategies, by review of relevant technologies, target setting, and carbon risk management – including unique advantages and opportunities in Ecuador

Incorporate recommended emissions reduction initiatives that are in alignment with corporate and project objectives

Invert is focused on giving businesses and individuals alike the tools, information, and insight they need to make a meaningful impact on climate change. In addition to project funding and consumer engagement, we continue to offer our expert services to businesses who are looking to improve their carbon footprints.

Andre Fernandez, Co-CEO of Invert stated: "Invert is thrilled to partner with Adventus Mining as a trusted partner to achieve ambitious decarbonization targets that will make an impact to their stakeholders. We have deep technical expertise in mining, decarbonization, and climate change strategy – all of which will be leveraged to enhance Adventus Mining’s ESG goals in the years to come."

President & CEO of Adventus Mining, Christian Kargl-Simard stated: “Copper is an essential part of the green energy transition and global decarbonization efforts. It is increasingly evident that as an aspiring producer, we have the responsibility and opportunity to align the Curipamba project with Ecuador’s global climate change contributions. We are pleased to partner with Invert on this endeavour and look forward to providing more detailed updates as this strategy is developed and implemented.”

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that we believe will help save our world. By selling these credits on to individuals or businesses, we are able to generate revenue that lets us make even more investments into projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. We work directly with businesses to help them understand the carbon footprint of their operations and reduce the Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions that they generate.

We are also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the giant problem of climate change. We want to help individuals understand their own impact on the world, and give them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We want every individual to be carbon neutral, and we want them to get there in an engaging manner with rich content and community.

We are an ambitious group of experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers who have come together with a common purpose: to give individuals and businesses the tools, information, and insight they need to make a meaningful impact on climate change.

Please visit our website for more information: https://join.invert.world/

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is 75%-owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partner in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

About Salazar

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about expected shareholder returns experienced by clients of Invert. By their nature, forward-looking statements require Invert to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond Invert’s control) which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from Invert’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.