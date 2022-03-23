North Arkansas Bank Partners With Arkansas-Based Fintech to Streamline Lending Process

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First National Bank of North Arkansas has selected Teslar Software’s robust lending process automation platform to enhance commercial lending operations. The Berryville, Ark-based bank will leverage Teslar’s technology to further automate and expedite their commercial lending, starting with exceptions and loan reviews.

“Our commitment to excellent customer service means that we must evolve certain processes to better meet modern expectations, including commercial lending,” said Jack Hudgens, VP of First National Bank of North Arkansas. “Teslar digitizes commercial lending, providing a simpler, more seamless experience for our customers as well as employees. Plus, we really liked the local connection; Teslar is only an hour away and is a strong cultural fit for our institution. We are confident this partnership will be able to grow with us, allowing us to serve our customers with greater efficiency and speed.”

Teslar Software provides lending process automation tools such as loan origination, operational workflows, portfolio management and credit risk management. With Teslar, the bank’s customers will be able to conveniently submit pertinent documents and information digitally. In turn, employees will reduce time spent gathering documents and completing other tedious manual processes, allowing more time to focus on deepening customer relationships. The bank will also gain greater transparency, as loan officers can view loan status and information in a centralized, digital dashboard.

“First National Bank of North Arkansas has an established reputation as an institution that puts their customers first,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “With Teslar, the bank will be able to even further improve the customer experience by increasing the speed and ease of commercial lending. We are proud to partner with another Arkansas-based bank, helping them streamline operations and continue to grow with confidence across North Arkansas.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

About First National Bank of North Arkansas

First National Bank was founded in 1889 and has been committed to serving its community for over 130 years. The bank is based in Berryville, AR and has many branches throughout the North Arkansas region. They heavily invest in having the latest technology offerings for both internal processing and customer access. Please visit https://www.fnbna.com/ to learn more.