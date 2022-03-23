Santander Consumer Canada Joins the AutoFi Lending Network to Provide Fast and Easy Online Automotive Financing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced today that Santander Consumer Canada has joined its network of North American automotive lending partners.

Santander Consumer Canada, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is part of global financial group Banco Santander based in Madrid, Spain. Participating in AutoFi’s program reflects Santander Consumer Canada’s progressive approach to digital financing, allowing customers to receive fast, easy and convenient automotive financing options and approval from anywhere.

AutoFi’s comprehensive platform provides automotive commerce solutions for dealers, marketplaces, OEMs and lenders, integrating the online, remote, and in-store sales experiences. Customers shopping or researching vehicles online can obtain instant credit approval and a firm financing offer from Santander Consumer Canada through Canada’s top automotive dealers. After selecting the financing terms and monthly payment that work best for them, customers can easily shop for their vehicle, learn the value of their trade-in vehicle, and select finance and insurance (F&I) products entirely online.

“We’re pleased to have Santander Consumer Canada join our network of more than 40+ lending institutions in North America,” said Kevin Singerman, CEO and co-founder of AutoFi. “Santander Consumer Canada shares in our vision of bringing innovation to the automotive purchase experience and digital finance is a large part of that.”

“Santander Consumer is pleased to partner with AutoFi in Canada as it supports our initiatives to provide innovative lending solutions to our dealer partners and consumers nationally,” said Galen Gower, Vice President, Corporate Strategy of Santander Consumer Canada. “We look forward to expanding our lending reach and continue our growth with prime to full-spectrum programs in automotive and powersports. Santander Consumer is now in Canada, on AutoFi and here to help dealers and consumers thrive.”

AutoFi's digital commerce and API solutions empower the nation's leading automotive lenders to reach and seamlessly serve more customers with a better car-buying experience. The company also helps lenders provide dealers with powerful tools to close sales faster than ever before. As a result, billions of dollars in transactions will be processed through the AutoFi platform this year.

About AutoFi

AutoFi is the leading commerce platform for end-to-end digital automotive sales and financing, powering billions of dollars in transactions every year. AutoFi empowers sellers, including the nation's top dealers and digital retailers, to sell more efficiently and profitably through its innovative platform and expansive network of trusted lenders. Additionally, AutoFi's Lending as a Service API offers customized solutions that power the financing for the largest branded automotive marketplaces in the industry. For more information, visit www.autofi.com.

About Santander Consumer Canada

Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is a leading consumer finance company fully owned by Banco Santander, one of the largest financial groups in the world. SCF is present in 18 countries and counts with 18 million customers and 130,000 point of sale partners at the close of 2021. In Canada, SCF brings its experience to the auto and powersports markets through Santander Consumer. With 3,600 active dealers and growing, Santander Consumer is here to help dealers, businesses and consumers thrive.

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading retail and commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. At the end of 2021, Banco Santander had €1.15 trillion in total funds, 153 million customers, 9,900 branches and 197,000 employees.

Connect with Santander Consumer: https://www.santanderconsumer.ca/.