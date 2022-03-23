Liberty Latin America Extends MATRIXX Software Partnership to Include Digital Transformation and Monetization in Costa Rica

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, announced today that Liberty Latin America has selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their ongoing digital evolution in Latin America and the Caribbean. Following the April 2021 announcement that MATRIXX is bringing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to customers in Puerto Rico, Liberty Latin America has selected the MATRIXX platform to accelerate its cloud monetization strategy for its operations in Costa Rica.

“Delivering transformational products and services that help improve and simplify the digital lives of our customers requires shortening time to the transformation of customer experience," said Pedro Sousa, interim CIO at Liberty Latin America. “As part of our ongoing technology evolution, we chose the MATRIXX platform for its ability to enable simple configuration, rapid innovation and reliable scalability as we transform our business. We look forward to partnering with MATRIXX to give Costa Rican customers the industry-leading digital experiences they expect now and in the coming years as the country enters the 5G evolution.”

Operating in over 20 consumer and over 30 B2B markets, Liberty Latin America is transforming its commerce infrastructure across all of its properties. In moving its legacy monetization infrastructure to the cloud, Liberty Latin America will be leveraging the cloud native MATRIXX platform to streamline and simplify operations, providing richer experiences for its customers. Liberty Latin America will be deploying MATRIXX Digital Commerce as a single, cloud-based monetization platform across its mobile, enterprise, IoT and broadband customers.

“We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Liberty Latin America, first in Puerto Rico and now in Costa Rica,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “They have implemented an ambitious, forward-looking approach to cloud monetization and transformation. No matter how their customers are engaging, we look forward to helping Liberty Latin America deliver the same valuable, future-facing digital experiences similar to those announced to its customers in Puerto Rico.”

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit lla.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com