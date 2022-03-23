Element Nutritional Sciences Expands Distribution with Publix Super Markets

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that the Company has received purchase orders from Publix Super Markets Inc. (“Publix”) to distribute the Company’s flagship Rejuvenate™ ready-to-drink organic plant protein beverage in 1,297 Publix locations across the United States. Element received purchased orders from Publix on March 7, 2022, shipments have begun and delivery is expected on March 28, 2022. It is expected that Rejuvenate™ will be available on shelf at Publix locations by April 15, 2022.

Established in 1930, Publix is the third largest grocery chain in the United States1 with retail sales reaching US$36.1 billion in FY 20212. With its largest footprint in the State of Florida through over 800 locations, Publix also operates in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Publix is one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. and was recently ranked as the world’s most admired company in the food and drugstores industry by Fortune3.

This retail distribution agreement complements the Company’s existing retail and e-commerce distribution footprint through which Rejuvenate™ products are available at over 15,600 points of distribution in the United States and 750 locations in Canada, as well as through Element’s e-commerce network which includes amazon.com, amazon.ca, rejuvenatemuscle.com and rejuvenatemuscle.ca, Walgreens, Sam’s Club and iHerb.

Commenting on the announcement, Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The addition of Publix combined with our partnerships with CVS and Walgreens, gives us a solid footprint in the south eastern United States to support our growth initiatives. As the third largest grocer in the United States1, partnering with Publix is another major step in fulfilling our mission to deliver high value products to customers and demonstrates our team’s ability to execute our growth strategy.”

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,284 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected number of Publix locations that will carry Rejuvenate™ products and availability timing.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

