DoubleRadius Joins Nokia Global Partner Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleRadius announced it has signed a channel partner agreement with Nokia.

As a result of this relationship, DoubleRadius will market, distribute and service the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application platform with edge computing and end-to-end private wireless connectivity capabilities.

DoubleRadius is a distributor of microwave broadband equipment in unlicensed, lightly licensed, and licensed bands. It recently celebrated its 20th year in business. With three warehouses in North America, the value-added distributor serves as a leading distributor within the service provider, utility, enterprise, and hospitality sectors. DoubleRadius helps design, improve, and expand operators' networks while continuing to add new and emerging technologies to benefit its customers. "We are thrilled to add Nokia to our portfolio of wireless partners," said DoubleRadius President & COO Gerry Ford. "The Nokia product line gives us a significant boost in building our catalog of wireless partners to better support service providers and small to medium enterprise organizations.”

Vikas Trehan, VP of North America Channel Sales, Nokia, said: “Through the Nokia Global Partner Program we can extend Nokia solutions to meet the needs of many more enterprises enabling their Industry 4.0 journey. As such, we are pleased to welcome DoubleRadius to the program as it leverages the Nokia DAC to support the digital transformation of its customers.”

About DoubleRadius

Founded in 2001, DoubleRadius has been helping companies build better wireless and Wi-Fi networks across North and South America. They rely on strong partnerships with leading wireless manufacturers to support service providers and enterprise business customers. Offering design, engineering, and technical support services, it is a leading value-added distributor. They equally provide solutions to both industry customers and experienced resellers. DoubleRadius' customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, Federal/State, municipal, and residential ISP verticals.

For more information, visit: www.DoubleRadius.com