Talkdesk Implements Contact Center Solution for Iberostar Hotels & Resorts

SAN FRANCISCO & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been selected by Palma-based travel icon Iberostar Hotels & Resorts as its contact center solution provider. Talkdesk ensured a successful journey for Iberostar as the company navigated from on premises to remote call center operations.

As with many companies in the hospitality industry, COVID-19 became a catalyst for Iberostar Hotel & Resorts’ contact center modernization. Pre-pandemic, the hotel chain’s reservation center agents worked exclusively on premises, on desktops. COVID-19 restrictions meant that agents would need to work from home, immediately and indefinitely. Additionally, worldwide travel disruptions led to unprecedented call volumes. While Iberostar Hotels & Resorts quickly pivoted reservation center operations to a remote model, the company recognized the need for a more advanced, flexible technology to support immediate requirements, as well as long-term goals.

Talkdesk CX Cloud™, an end-to-end customer experience solution, allowed Iberostar Hotels & Resorts to create a single virtual reservation center. Advanced routing capabilities helped their agents better manage fluctuating call volumes, and deep integration with Salesforce™ enabled agents to provide a more personalized experience for every guest. The Talkdesk solution empowered Iberostar Hotel & Resorts agents to continue providing the company’s signature global standard setting customer service no matter where they were working from.

“One of Iberostar Hotel & Resorts' greatest strengths is our commitment to quality. For us, customers aren’t just guests, they’re an extension of our family and we’re dedicated to providing the best holiday experience for them from start to finish,” said Lucía Rubio, contact centers and CX online director, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. “With the Talkdesk solution, no matter where our agents are working, they have the tools they need to make guests feel valued and welcomed in every interaction.”

“As global travel starts a return to pre-pandemic volume, competition for guest loyalty will be even greater. Travelers will look to re-engage with the brands they trust most, and customer experience is essential to building and nurturing that trust,” said Kieran King, chief customer officer, Talkdesk. “With a modernized virtual contact center solution, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts empowers their agents to support the kind of holiday experience guests deserve, from the very first contact onwards. Talkdesk is proud to partner with them in achieving their customer experience goals.”

