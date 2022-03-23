Acquia and Dentsu Digital Support Global Website Renewal for OMRON Electronic and Mechanical Components Business

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acquia and Dentsu Digital announced today that OMRON Corporation's Electronic and Mechanical Components Business selected Acquia Open DXP for their global website and digital experience platform. The company’s new website, which provides customers across a wide range of industries with information on devices such as relays, switches, connectors, and sensors, launched in December 2021.

OMRON Electronic and Mechanical Components Business chose Dentsu Digital as its partner for Acquia Open DXP to develop a Drupal-based global website. The new site is easy for customers to use and strengthens the customer experience by proactively providing information that is tailored to their individual needs. Dentsu Digital selected Acquia as its partner to provide hosting through Acquia Drupal Cloud, as well as marketing automation and personalization solutions from Acquia Marketing Cloud.

Dentsu Digital, with its extensive experience and knowledge in enterprise website renewal, CX design, and the introduction of Acquia products, was involved in the formulation of the CX strategy and provided one-stop support, including UI/UX development and future marketing support. The lead time for project execution was less than one year.

“The Electronic and Mechanical Components Business is strengthening its digital marketing efforts to keep up with the accelerating pace of digitalization, and as part of this effort, the company has completely renewed its global website,” said Masayoshi Uetsuji, Senior Manager, Electronic and Mechanical Components Business of OMRON. “We chose Acquia's CMS solution because it is based on Drupal, which is a global standard, meets high security standards, and has a proven track record with global companies. In addition, by adopting marketing automation tools and personalization functions at the same time, we were able to provide information tailored to the characteristics and needs of each individual customer and achieve a new customer experience.”

Mr. Uetsuji continued: “The renewal of the global website for Electronic and Mechanical Components Business, which is the core business of OMRON, was a large project, but we were able to release the renewed website, marketing automation tools, and personalization functions within just a year from the start of the project. We are grateful for Dentsu Digital's technical capabilities and support, as they have a thorough knowledge of Acquia products. We will continue to improve the CX value and update the site so that we can propose products and solutions online that will help solve our customers' issues to create a new customer value.”

Shin Yoshioka, General Manager, Account Innovation Division, Dentsu Digital Inc., said: “In order to enhance the global digital presence of OMRON Electronic and Mechanical Components Business, we proposed and supported the implementation of the latest technology. As websites become more and more important for B2B companies, providing a superior digital experience will improve competitiveness and add value to the company. We will continue to lead the project with the aim of providing value that meets OMRON's expectations.”

“As Acquia continues to expand in the Japanese market, we are honored that one of the world's leading global companies, OMRON, has chosen to use Drupal and Acquia for their website,” said Dries Buytaert, Co-founder and CTO of Acquia. “We’re also pleased that Dentsu Digital's technical expertise and strong partnership with us has made this major redesign possible. Acquia is glad to support OMRON's business expansion through technology that improves the digital experience by seamlessly integrating website and marketing solutions.”

OMRON Electronic and Mechanical Components Business is using the following Acquia Open DXP products to support its refreshed website and customer experience:

Acquia Drupal Cloud: Based on the open source CMS Drupal, Acquia's fully managed service CMS solution can be linked to a variety of marketing tools and solutions with its rich API modules and flexible architecture, enabling speedy global deployment of websites.

Acquia Campaign Studio: Acquia's marketing automation tool, Campaign Studio, is based on open source Mautic and can be used with Acquia Cloud through API integration. Any new contents created in the CMS can be distributed quickly through multiple channels such as emails and social media.

Acquia Campaign Factory: Campaign Factory, which bundles multiple marketing automation tools and manages them on a single platform, enables organizations with marketing operations in many countries and regions to execute campaigns while simultaneously achieving central governance and local initiatives.

Acquia Personalization: Personalization allows organizations to create segments based on their visitor demographics and preferences, and flexibly display pages and deliver contents to increase website conversions.

As one of the largest digital marketing companies in Japan, Dentsu Digital provides services such as the formulation and execution of next-generation marketing strategies that make full use of data and technology, the design and construction of IT platforms that form the foundation for such strategies, and DX consulting that supports clients' innovation. In close partnership with domestic and overseas platform companies, Dentsu Digital contributes to the growth of our clients through our advanced expertise and integration capabilities. https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

