CommentSold Acquires Social Retail Success (SRS) to Empower Retailers with Advanced Business Analytics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommentSold, the leading digital commerce solution that enables retail businesses to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced that it has acquired Social Retail Success (SRS). The SRS advanced business analytics suite helps retailers on the CommentSold™ platform optimize sales, plan and manage inventory, and manage customer relationships to increase profitability. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CommentSold also announced that SRS founder Tim Gallagher has joined CommentSold as Director of Retail Strategy.

“Our overarching goal has always been to empower retailers to grow their businesses and this acquisition provides our partners with enhanced analytics that will help accelerate their success,” said Brandon Kruse, Founder and CEO of CommentSold. “SRS’s analytics suite is a strong complement to the other capabilities we offer retailers and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome SRS founder Tim Gallagher to our team to lead our retail strategy efforts. He founded and architected SRS specifically for merchants on our platform and he’s an expert at using data and technology solutions to help independent retailers track performance and execute winning growth strategies.”

SRS is a turnkey analytics suite that enhances the tools and features offered through CommentSold. Available to larger-volume retailers on the CommentSold platform, the suite helps businesses identify opportunities to reach and convert new customers and increase their sales and profitability. SRS can generate up to 38 different daily reports across sales, inventory planning, inventory management, customer management and profitability. The suite provides merchants with business intelligence such as sales, inventory, cost-savings and customer activity analyses and trend reports. SRS will also soon add a customer lifetime value analysis to its range of reports.

Enterprise retailers that use CommentSold can access these reports through a single business intelligence (BI) dashboard and work directly with their CommentSold account strategist to make the most of the opportunities that the SRS suite identifies for their business. Most of the larger-volume boutiques on the CommentSold platform already use SRS to surface insights that drive sales growth and profitability.

“CommentSold is unique in the industry in terms of both capabilities and culture and I’m thrilled to join the company and work alongside so many retailers to help them understand and use their business data to create powerful growth strategies,” said Tim Gallagher, Director of Retail Strategy, CommentSold. “CommentSold continually invests in empowering its account strategists with new knowledge and tools and I’m proud to bring the SRS capabilities to this team as we help our retail partners identify and make the most of the growth opportunities available to them.”

Gallagher has a proven record of developing and operationalizing new capabilities and collaborating with business leaders to identify and achieve their business goals. As Director of Retail Strategy, he develops strategic guidance, technology tools and coaching programs that maximize the sales, profitability and efficiency of CommentSold enterprise clients. Prior to joining the company, he founded SRS and developed the business intelligence platform to transform how social retail businesses analyze and enhance their operational models. Gallagher previously served as CTO of BFG Supply Company, where he led development of a scalable, remote-optimized infrastructure that provided a strong foundation for the company’s explosive growth during the pandemic. Earlier in his career, he spent four years in the United States Air Force, where he honed his expertise in operational communications system management.

CommentSold enables live and social selling for online retailers across social media networks, merchants’ own websites and branded mobile apps that are powered by CommentSold. The platform helps retailers automate invoicing, payments, inventory management, order fulfillment, marketing and other business functions, so they can focus on growing their businesses and customer relationships.

About CommentSold

CommentSold provides the complete technology infrastructure retail businesses need to operate and grow their businesses. The digital platform simplifies inventory and order management, payments, invoicing, labeling, packaging and fulfillment processing for business owners, and enables live and social selling on social media, mobile apps and websites. The company was named for “comment selling,” which refers to retailers posting on social networks and enabling shoppers to purchase items in real time by typing “sold” in the comments of a post. Led by entrepreneur Brandon Kruse and based in Huntsville, Alabama, CommentSold currently powers e-commerce operations, including live and social selling, for more than 7,000 companies. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com.