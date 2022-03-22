Surge for Water Announces 34 Corporate Partnerships Inspired by World Water Day Aimed at Tackling the Global Water Crisis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surge for Water, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Chicago and Dubai, invests in communities with safe water, sanitation, hygiene solutions and menstrual health solutions, and is partnering with the business community across the US & UAE, to recognize World Water Day.

World Water Day is an international recognized day that celebrates water and raises awareness of the two billion people living without access to safe water.

Earlier this year, Surge launched the “Companies That Give Back” campaign to ensure funding for its active program countries – Haiti, Indonesia, Philippines, and Uganda. 34 companies answered the call in exchange for recognition, employee engagement opportunities and more. Thanks to this campaign, Surge has already been able to call new supporters to action.

The severity of the global water crisis highlights the importance of grassroots, long-term action. Through local partnerships, impactful solutions and sustainable design, Surge for Water’s solutions have impacted more than 1,000,000 people in 12 countries.

Key partners of Surge’s US World Water Day campaign include: BOKA, CSC, ERM Foundation, Soapbox, Sterilex, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Wells Fargo Advisors and West Monroe.

According to the corporate partners highlighted in Surge’s World Water Day video launch, “it’s our time to help create a happier world.” Partners also highlight the ways water creates opportunities for individuals and businesses, “children can go to school and play” and “women can go to work and care for their families… entire communities have a chance at improved health, income and well-being.”

Shilpa Alva, Founder and Executive Director shared, “We’re grateful to all 34 partners for giving back to global communities and raising awareness of the global water crisis. These partnerships will fund critical work in the field and encourage other supporters to become more involved with Surge’s mission. These companies help reinforce that hand-in-hand; we can create a happier world.”

Surge for Water is a 501c3 national nonprofit organization that invests in communities through safe water and sanitation solutions on a global scale to help end the cycle of poverty. Surge operates under a community-driven model, working hand-in-hand with local partners and community members to implement impactful solutions that have been sustainably designed. For more information on Surge, visit www.surgeforwater.org.