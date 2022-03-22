Domo and Moss Adams to Enhance Office of the CFO Capabilities with Modern Data Analytics

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced a new agreement with Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting, and wealth management firms in the nation. This partnership will enable Moss Adams to assist its clients in implementing analytics leveraging Domo's modern BI platform to further enhance its client-centric strategy.

For years accounting and finance departments have lived and died by spreadsheets with manual processes surrounding these documents that result in inaccurate data and manual, time-consuming processes. Moss Adams will leverage modern BI that will allow its clients to automate manual processes, focus on data analysis rather than creation, and provide a scalable solution with real-time insights that provide definable business value.

“Domo makes it easy for people in all roles across an organization to use data to confidently make business decisions and drive results,” said Michael Parker, partner at Moss Adams. “It’s been remarkable to see the progress our clients have made by using analytics to establish financial reporting processes and make better decisions from the insights into their data. We look forward to providing this capability to our clients to help them leverage analytics to drive better decisions within their business.”

Moss Adams provides specialized accounting, consulting, and wealth management services to innovative companies across the middle market at all stages of development – from startup to rapid growth and expansion, to transition. Its team of more than 3,800 professionals serves a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and hospitality, to healthcare and life sciences, to technology and private equity.

KC Fike, a senior manager at Moss Adams, will share more insights during Domopalooza, Domo’s award-winning customer event, taking place virtually on March 23, 2022. To learn more about the full Domopalooza agenda and register, visit: www.domo.com/domopalooza

“Real-time, accurate data has the power to unlock innovation and save organizations both time and resources,” said Vita Shannon, vice president of partners and ecosystem at Domo. “I’m thrilled our Domo community will get to hear and learn from KC and Moss Adams at Domopalooza 2022.”

To view a replay of the Moss Adams and Domo webinar, “Drive Your Company’s Financial Analytics with Domo”, visit here.

