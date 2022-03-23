Markacy Becomes Agency of Record for Lumenis U.S. Beauty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markacy, a digital strategy and marketing firm headquartered in New York City, became the Agency of Record (AoR) for the U.S. Beauty Division of Lumenis, the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic and ophthalmic applications. Markacy’s work will be focused on driving growth for one of Lumenis’ key brands – Geneo – which provides modern-day skincare treatments using patented oxygenation technology, among others, available at medical spas and dermatology offices across the world.

“The skincare industry is evolving at a very fast pace. Moreover, technology is having an increasingly important role on the consumer perception and expectations of skincare,” said Chris Jones, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Markacy. “Our deep expertise in cross-channel growth strategies, as well as our work in the skincare industry, make us uniquely qualified to deliver an effective marketing program which will enhance brand awareness and drive customer acquisition growth for Geneo. We are excited about our partnership with Lumenis and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Markacy’s expertise in media buying, deploying integrated strategies for creative and performance marketing, and differentiated approach to delivering financial results were key in their selection to support Lumenis’ and Geneo’s digital and marketing objectives in the U.S. Moreover, Markacy’s extensive experience working in the skincare technology sector will inform its multi-channel integrated program for expanding Geneo’s provider footprint and making its technology more accessible.

Mary Alice Greco, Director of Marketing and Growth Strategy for Lumenis U.S. Beauty added: “Markacy appreciates Geneo’s ambition to be the go-to skincare technology for medical spas and dermatologists. Their deep expertise in digital and offline media, as well as their strong emphasis on driving revenue, will enable us to accelerate our growth rate with health providers across the U.S.”

“Working with Markacy to advance Geneo’s brand recognition will set the pace for our partnership and provide us with unique insights into how to drive awareness of our portfolio and assert our competitive differentiation in the market,” said Guy Reznik, Senior Director of Commercial Operations for Lumenis U.S. Beauty.

About Markacy

Markacy is a digital strategy firm helping brands launch, grow and scale, by developing and executing cross-channel strategies. Specializing in finance, media, strategic planning, creative, and marketing operations, the company is headquartered in New York City with teams in multiple cities including Boston and Los Angeles. Visit us at http://markacy.com/.