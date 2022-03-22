Global Legal Cannabis Market Research Report 2022-2027: Innovations in R&D and Cultivation & Evolution of Cannabis Legalization in Emerging Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Legal Cannabis Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Legal Cannabis Market size was estimated at USD 12.81 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 16.25 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.28% to reach USD 69.34 billion by 2027.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Company Usability Profiles:

ABcann Medicinals Inc

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora marijuana Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Ecofibre Limited

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Green Thumb Industries

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

HEXO Corp.

INDIVA LIMITED

Lexaria Corp.

Maricann Group, Inc

Medical Cannabis, Inc.

OrganiGram Holding Inc.

Stenocare A/S

Terra Tech Corp.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Tilray, Inc.

United Cannabis Corporation

VIVO Cannabis Inc

VIVO Marijuana Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing of medicinal application of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases

5.1.1.2. Rising legalization of medical cannabis in various countries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High price associated with the medical cannabis

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Innovation in R&D and cultivation of cannabis

5.1.3.2. Evolution of cannabis legalization in emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Legal and regulatory issues governing cannabis cultivation

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Legal Cannabis Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hemp Oil

6.3. Marijuana

6.3.1. Flower

6.3.2. Oil

7. Legal Cannabis Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adult Use

7.3. B2B Channels

7.4. Medical

7.4.1. Anxiety

7.4.2. Chronic Pain

7.4.3. Inflammation

7.4.4. Sleep Disorder

8. Americas Legal Cannabis Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Legal Cannabis Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

12. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrgyvu