Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market recorded a value of USD49.56 million in the year 2020, which is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.40% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, reaching a value of USD83.77 million by 2026F.

The growth can be attributed to factors like increased influences among the population and the drive for whiter and cleaner teeth. Increasing disposable income, evolving consumer preferences are further driving the growth of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market in the upcoming five years.

Technological advancement and consistent research have aided the market players in innovating luxury product offerings, along with the aggressive promotions and marketing of these products further support the growth of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market in the next five years. Rapidly increasing urbanization and globalization such that market players are expanding their businesses all over the world is also substantiating the growth of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market in the future five years.

Moreover, rising awareness among the consumers toward oral hygiene and demands for pearly white teeth further drive the market in the forecast years until 2026. Some of the other factors driving the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market are the increasing number of dental care solutions available and the changing preferences of a young and dynamic population that is highly active on digital media and is aware of various new products on the market.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarkets, drug & pharmacy stores, online and others. Supermarket & hypermarket is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the next five years on account of availability of the multiple brands, and products in one place.

Moreover, regular grocery shopping conducted by the consumer on a daily basis is higher through supermarkets and hypermarkets, thus supporting the growth of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and market size of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market based on flavor type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ranir Global Holdings, LLC

Nanchang Dental Bright Technology Co., ltd.

CAO Group, Inc.

Fairywill

Oral Essentials Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

BonAyu Lifesciences Private Limited

Smile Sciences, LLC

Moon Oral Care, LLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Flavor Type

Plain

Mint

Charcoal

Peppermint

Others

Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Drug & Pharmacy stores

Online

Others

Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

