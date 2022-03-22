Granite Again Named Cradlepoint Partner of the Year

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, a leader in advanced communications solutions, today announced that Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has awarded Granite with the Service Provider Partner of the Year Award for a second consecutive year.

Cradlepoint’s Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance, commitment to customers, and significant achievements of its partners. Granite has demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s Wireless WAN business solutions.

“Granite proved its mettle becoming one of the largest POTS carriers in the industry, the value that we provide to our customers extends well beyond those services,” said Dan McDuffie, Granite’s General Manager, Wireless & Mobility Solutions. “We’re doing the same for advanced communications, as we continue to see both industry and customer recognition of the true end-to-end approach that Granite provides with Cradlepoint. The Mobile Operators’ promises of 5G ubiquity over the coming 18-24 months will no doubt lead to more and more companies truly cutting the cord and we believe that utilizing a diverse MSP like Granite will prove to be best practice.”

Granite’s Wireless WAN solution leverages Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and cellular routers, which deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places and things anywhere.

“Over the last year Cradlepoint has launched new 5G solutions, introduced new programs and platforms to enable Partners to build a profitable Wireless WAN practice which includes 5G and PCN,” says Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “We are appreciative of all of our partners taking on new frontiers and creating unique practices that are accelerating LTE and 5G Wireless WAN adoption. We’re thrilled to be celebrating Granite’s incredible work.”

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.7 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the US by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for mobility, SD-WAN, and network management. Granite employs more than 2,000 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and ten regional offices nationwide. For more information visit granitenet.com.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com