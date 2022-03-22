Augmented Reality Medical Technology Company ImmersiveTouch Announces Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmersiveTouch, the leading medical technology company with proprietary image-guided virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) surgical planning & navigation platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic. Combining the strengths of both organizations, this collaboration will help commercialize ImmersiveTouch’s virtual reality surgical planning platform with intra-operative augmented reality surgical navigation technology. ImmersiveTouch will showcase its VR technology for orthopedics at this week’s American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting at booth #119.

ImmersiveTouch’s new image-guided AR platform is designed to provide surgeons with 3D holographic “X-Ray vision” through the skin to visualize patient specific anatomy intra-operatively; which will provide detailed anatomical information at various surgical phases and help surgeons navigate their instruments accurately without losing sight of the patient.

This collaboration with Mayo Clinic will debut ImmersiveTouch’s AR solution which aims to ensure seamless integration with the current practices and procedures for orthopedic surgeries. The platform aims to assist surgeons during surgery and reduce the dependence on traditional capital-intensive navigation systems, while significantly improving the outcome of the surgery.

The market opportunity in orthopedics devices is attractive. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global orthopedic device market was worth $53.44 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027, projected to reach $68.51 billion by the end of 2027.

“We are pleased to strengthen and broaden our relationship with Mayo Clinic and Mayo Ventures to grow our innovation capabilities and deliver superior medical technology,” says Jay Banerjee, Co-Founder & President, ImmersiveTouch. “This deal gives us the opportunity to combine Mayo Clinic’s clinical know-how, with our technological expertise, to create a more efficient working environment for surgeons while improving patient outcomes. Our Mission Rehearsal® VR platform has been a valuable planning tool for surgeons at Mayo Clinic, who implemented the technology this past August. An AR solution is a natural progression that will allow surgeons to use our revolutionary technology in the operating room.”

About ImmersiveTouch

ImmersiveTouch empowers clinicians with greater precision and consistency of care with patented medical technology that simulates each patient’s unique pathology with 3D holographics in its AR/VR metaverse. The company’s proprietary software platform integrates solutions for surgical planning, navigation, training, and patient engagement. www.immersivetouch.com/