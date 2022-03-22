Sunlight Announces Partnership with LunarWeb Enabling High-Performance Web Hosting to Keep VIPs in the Public Eye At All Times

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced its partnership with web-hosting provider, LunarWeb LLC. With Sunlight, LunarWeb is able to provide a rock-solid, high performance hosting service. Simpler management and licensing cost efficiencies have been an added bonus as well.

For LunarWeb LLC and Netwindy LLC founder & CEO, Tim Martoccio, providing his high-profile clients with a secure, reliable, boutique web hosting service is essential for them to stay in the public eye at all times – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anywhere in the world. They can’t accept unscheduled downtime and neither can he. Website 404 messages, for example, during the Superbowl or Olympics, would be a complete disaster.

When an existing partner closed their Chicago data center on Tim with two months’ notice, they were “put in a bind”. Thankfully, they had just recently migrated 14 customers to Sunlight for testing and not only did it “just work,” they were experiencing great results – it was faster, better, and smoother than any solution they’d used before. So Tim asked Sunlight to do what he thought would be the impossible – migrate all of their clients into their Phoenix data center using their existing hardware. The LunarWeb and Sunlight teams set about making the impossible possible. Sunlight even wrote a dedicated driver to make it all work. And when it did, they knew that they’d found a partner they could trust and rely on. Other providers would have forced them to invest in more hardware, instead of using what they already had.

“Not only did Sunlight go above and beyond when we needed to migrate all of our customers to Sunlight running on existing hardware at short notice, they were open and transparent with us about any hiccups along the way. Let’s just say, we didn’t get this level of service with our previous HCI supplier,” said Tim Martoccio, Lunarweb’s founder & CEO. He continued, “The Sunlight Infrastructure Manager is a game changer. Not only have we saved time and money managing our own infrastructure, our clients find their own environments easy to use as well.”

“It’s not every day that a client you’re working with on a pilot is forced to migrate all of their clients at short notice,” said Sunlight founder & CEO Julian Chesterfield. “They have a lot of high-profile clients so we needed to minimize disruption for them. We worked closely with Tim and the LunarWeb team throughout the process to make the migration as seamless as possible. I’m delighted with the results – a better experience for less – win / win.”

About Sunlight

Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere - from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight’s HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint, it’s perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Contact info@sunlight.io with any queries, demo requests, or to arrange a free trial.

About LunarWeb

LunarWeb Managed Services and Shared Hosting provides a secure, reliable and boutique web-hosting service that ensures websites are available - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anywhere in the world. Built on top of a reliable platform and backed by 24/7 expert support, LunarWeb Shared Hosting is perfect for blogs, hobbies, and even small business.

Visit https://lunarweb.io/ for more information.