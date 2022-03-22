ResView Partners With RhinoWare Strengthening SFR Oversight

PARK CITY, Utah & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResView is a technology-based company that assists large property managers and institutional investors in the Single Family Residential (SFR) space with software to run and operate their businesses. This includes construction oversight, vendor management, real estate purchasing software, broker licensing, and home warranty products. ResView has announced its partnership with RhinoWareIT, a technology company for the real estate industry that combines go-to-market platforms and techniques to create business management solutions that help transform how an organization manages workflow, logistics, services, operations, properties, and people.

The strategic partnership offers clients a more affordable and efficient software platform; by simplifying user, staff, and contractor experience to the benefit of the resident and platform. As the SFR space grows in popularity, so does the overwhelming need for better technology. With merging these two all-star teams and the current enhancements, more convenience will be available for the homeowner, tenant, property management company, and investors through the newly released SFR PropTek system.

"This partnership will translate very well for advancing technology needs while improving construction oversight and vendor services for large institutional SFR groups, as well as options for the smaller investor with just a few properties. We are also tackling initiatives on the international stage and filling unaddressed gaps across the property management spectrum," said Shane Mitchell, COO of ResView.

In addition, Mitchell shared:

"With the sheer amount of capital pouring into the space lately, there are increased challenges with dispatching contractors to properties around the country to complete renovations and maintenance in a timely manner. If we can knock down turn-times, on average across a portfolio, it equates to millions of dollars more on the bottom line for investors. We are simply here to fill a gap and make sure that the transition is equitable for everyone involved in the ecosystem. The partnership will provide a unique solution to industry leaders that will truly redefine technology success in this asset class."

Quote from Executive at ResView SFR Client:

"With the amount of money and players entering the SFR marketplace, companies like ResView help deploy capital and logistics management from taking ownership of title to putting residents into the properties and continued maintenance. Instead of using multiple software platforms, we can use ResView for just one, which is a major time and money savings for us."

ABOUT RESVIEW:

A technology, service-based company. ResView’s mission statement is Making Communities Stronger. “Every city we do business in, we will add value by improving the local neighborhoods, while striving to hire firefighters, police, military, and front-line healthcare as our handymen and repair help,” said Mitchell.

ABOUT RHINOWAREIT:

RhinoWareIT is real estate software for solving nationwide property, people, process, or problem-based needs, leveraging Microsoft, Amazon, and other industrial-strength toolsets to your advantage.