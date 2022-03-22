Neustar and Permutive partner to provide addressability, scale and privacy through publisher cohort-based advertising

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar Inc., a TransUnion company, today announced a partnership with Permutive to enable trusted connections between advertisers and publishers by bridging the gap between consumer identity data and a privacy-first web.

The partnership brings together the Neustar Fabrick™ data connectivity platform within the Permutive Audience Platform for advertisers and publishers to collaborate securely without the use of third-party cookies or device IDs. The partnership safeguards advertiser and publisher first-party identity data to bring addressability, transparency and privacy to digital advertising.

“This partnership unlocks the connection between leading publishers and advertisers by delivering addressable advertising that scales while safeguarding publisher data and reinforcing their direct business,” said Steve Francolla, Head of Partnerships at Permutive. “Permutive’s Audience Platform powers the leading Publisher Cohort Infrastructure on the open web. Extending Neustar Fabrick into cohorts allows publishers to meet advertisers' demand for their audiences in a secure environment. This partnership is the first integration of this kind at Permutive and paves the way for a more responsible web.”

With this partnership, advertisers and publishers can work together to build and activate their desired audiences at scale via Publisher Cohorts across high-quality, premium publisher inventory. Publisher Cohorts are a privacy-preserving approach to activation that groups like-minded users based on similar characteristics and behaviors - without identifying individuals.

Advertiser audiences are activated as Publisher Cohorts through Permutive’s Audience Platform in real-time. This approach improves accuracy and meaningfully addresses consumer privacy. Advertisers will benefit from the wealth of publisher first-party data, real-time audience insights, and transacting on privacy-focused infrastructure. Publishers will benefit from building revenue from trusted, direct connections to advertisers while maintaining control of their data.

“For the first time, publishers and advertisers can execute highly accurate audience targeting campaigns without the use of cookies or mobile ad IDs,” said Steve Silvers, SVP of Product at Neustar, a TransUnion company. “Buyers and sellers can transact using valuable consumer insight without fear of data leakage, or loss of scale, and which meaningfully addresses privacy considerations given the changing landscape.”

Sign up here to begin testing this solution today. The solutions offers high-quality addressable inventory that sits behind billions of impressions every month and outperforms campaigns built from third-party data - driving brand metrics such as uplift, intent, and consideration.

ABOUT TRANSUNION (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com

ABOUT NEUSTAR

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https://www.home.neustar

About Neustar Fabrick

Neustar Fabrick™ is the data connectivity platform underlying Unified Identity and Unified Analytics, that provides marketers with the identity linkages, privacy-protections, and data connections they need to maintain and grow their marketing and analytics capabilities in a privacy centric, post-ID marketing environment. Learn more at https://www.home.neustar/fabrick

About Permutive

Permutive is built on the core principle of responsible marketing, which includes privacy, consent and transparency. Its Audience Platform empowers publishers and advertisers to responsibly activate audiences without any third-party access to personal data.

Permutive is listed in YCombinator’s Top 150 companies of all time and is trusted by the world’s largest publishers and advertisers, including News Corp, Hearst, BuzzFeed, Penske Media, Future plc, The Guardian, Vox Media, Insider, Hubert Burda Media and Condé Nast International.

Find out more at permutive.com